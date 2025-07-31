Trending
July 31, 2025

Family dysfunction spans decades in 'Long Story Short' trailer

By Ben Hooper
July 31 (UPI) -- Netflix released a trailer for Long Story Short, the upcoming adult animated series from Bojack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg.

The trailer, released Thursday, shows brief glimpses into the decades-spanning story of the Schwooper family.

"Jumping through the years, we follow the Schwooper siblings from childhood to adulthood and back again, chronicling their triumphs, disappointments, joys, and compromises," the official synopsis reads.

Long Story Short has already been renewed for a second season ahead of Season 1's Aug. 22 debut.

"Wow! A Season 2?!" Bob-Waksberg told Netflix's Tudum. "And Season 1 hasn't even come out yet! It must be a REALLY good show. I can't wait to watch it when it premieres on Netflix, Friday, Aug. 22! Let's all do that!"

The series features the voices of Lisa Edelstein, Paul Reiser, Ben Feldman, Abbi Jacobson, Max Greenfield, Angelique Cabral and Nicole Byer. Dave Franco and Michaela Dietz are recurring guest stars.

