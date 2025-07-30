July 30 (UPI) -- Disney+ is previewing its nine-part K-drama spy thriller, Tempest, which arrives on the streamer Sept. 10 with three episodes.

The trailer released Wednesday begins with an assassination at a wedding.

"Set in Korea, Tempest follows Seo Munju (Gianna Jun), a former United Nations Ambassador whose life gets flipped on its head when her husband, a presidential candidate, is assassinated in front of her," an official synopsis reads.

Seo runs for office in his place, and meets "a mysterious mercenary (Gang Don-won)" who vows to protect her.

The series also stars John Cho, Michael Gaston, Spencer Garrett, Lee Misook, Park Hae-joon and Christopher Gorham.

Chung Seo-kyung wrote the script. She is well known for her collaborations with Park Chan-wook on such films as The Handmaiden.

Tempest will also stream on Hulu in the United States.