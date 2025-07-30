1 of 4 | TNT is previewing Season 2 of "The Librarians: The Next Chapter." Photo Courtesy of TNT

July 30 (UPI) -- TNT is teasing Season 2 of The Librarians: The Next Chapter.

The network unveiled the roster of guest stars signing on for the mythical adventure show's sophomore season.

The guest stars include Jeremy Swift, Dominic Monaghan, Josh Gates, Stephan Kapicic, Oliver Dench, Ty Tennant, Flula Borg, Alan Emrys, Malcolm Sinclair, Reece Ritchie, Cat White, Gledisa Aruthur, Jack Cunningham-Nuttall, Danny Rea, Luka Divac, Alex Henry, Lindy Booth and Christian Kane.

TNT also released a promo video Wednesday.

"The world needs to be protected from magic," a voice says in the clip.

Season 1 of the Librarians spinoff series premiered May 25 and followed Callum McGowan's character -- the time-traveling librarian Vikram Chamberlain who arrives in present-day from 1847.

He accidentally "releases magic across the continent" and attempts to "clean up the mess he made" within six months.

Jessica Green, Oliva Morris and Bluey Robinson also star.

A release date for Season 2 has not yet been shared.