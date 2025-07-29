Trending
TV
July 29, 2025 / 11:23 AM

Netflix's 'Pride and Prejudice' series begins production

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Netflix is officially filming the limited series adaptation of "Pride and Prejudice." Photo courtesy of Netflix
1 of 3 | Netflix is officially filming the limited series adaptation of "Pride and Prejudice." Photo courtesy of Netflix

July 29 (UPI) -- Netflix's Pride and Prejudice limited series is now filming.

The streamer shared the news Tuesday alongside an image of the Bennet women, portrayed by Emma Corrin (Elizabeth), Freya Mavor (Jane), Olivia Colman (Mrs. Bennet), Hopey Parish (Mary), Rhea Norwood (Lydia) and Hollie Avery (Kitty), in costume.

"We know you've been yearning for a sneak peek," Netflix captioned the post announcing that production has "officially" started.

Euros Lyn, who directed several episodes of the Heartstopper series, is directing the adaptation of the novel by Jane Austen, published in 1813.

Jack Lowden is set to portray Mr. Darcy.

Rufus Sewell, Jamie Demetriou, Daryl McCormack, Siena Kelly, Anjana Vasan, Sebastian Armesto, Rosie Cavaliero, Saffron Coomber, James Dryden, Justin Edwards, James Northcote, Eloise Webb, Isabella Sermon and Louis Partridge also star.

The script is penned by Everything I Know About Love writer Dolly Alderton.

"Dolly's fierce intelligence and enormous heart, twinned with her genuine love of the Austen novel, means she is able to bring new insights, whilst celebrating all that the generations of fans hold so dear," Netflix executive Mona Quereshi told Tudum.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Eyes of Wakanda' to release Friday on Disney+
TV // 19 hours ago
'Eyes of Wakanda' to release Friday on Disney+
July 28 (UPI) -- Disney+ is teasing the upcoming limited animated series "Eyes of Wakanda," which arrives on the streamer Friday and introduces Wakanda's secret spies.
'The Gilded Age' renewed for Season 4 ahead of Season 3 finale
TV // 20 hours ago
'The Gilded Age' renewed for Season 4 ahead of Season 3 finale
July 28 (UPI) -- "The Gilded Age" received the green light for a fourth season, Warner Bros. Discovery announced Monday. The news arrives ahead of the Season 3 finale Aug. 10.
'Bridgerton's' Nicola Coughlan to star in 'I Am' Season 4
TV // 1 day ago
'Bridgerton's' Nicola Coughlan to star in 'I Am' Season 4
July 28 (UPI) -- "Bridgerton" actress Nicola Coughlan will star in Season 4 of the anthology series "I Am" with "Gangs of London" actor Joe Cole. The show airs on Channel 4.
'It: Welcome to Derry' to premiere on HBO, HBO Max in October
TV // 1 day ago
'It: Welcome to Derry' to premiere on HBO, HBO Max in October
July 27 (UPI) -- The "It" prequel, "Welcome to Derry," is to premiere on HBO and HBO Max this October. The horror franchise is inspired by the writings of Stephen King.
'Spartacus: House of Ashur' to premiere on Starz this winter
TV // 2 days ago
'Spartacus: House of Ashur' to premiere on Starz this winter
July 27 (UPI) -- Starz has narrowed the premiere window for "Spartacus: House of Ashur" to "this winter" and released a new teaser for the eagerly awaited period drama.
AMC offers a sneak peek of 'The Vampire Lestat'
TV // 2 days ago
AMC offers a sneak peek of 'The Vampire Lestat'
July 27 (UPI) -- AMC has released a sneak peek at Season 3 of its horror drama, "Interview with the Vampire," which is subtitled "The Vampire Lestat." It is to premiere in 2026.
'Breaking Bad' creator's 'Pluribus' to premiere on Apple TV+ Nov. 7
TV // 2 days ago
'Breaking Bad' creator's 'Pluribus' to premiere on Apple TV+ Nov. 7
July 26 (UPI) -- "Breaking Bad" writer-director Vince Gilligan's "Pluribus" is set to premiere on Apple TV+ Nov. 7. The show will star "Better Call Saul" actress Rhea Seehorn.
AMC orders 4th and final season of 'Daryl Dixon'
TV // 3 days ago
AMC orders 4th and final season of 'Daryl Dixon'
July 26 (UPI) -- AMC has ordered a fourth and final season of its "Walking Dead" spin-off, "Daryl Dixon." Set in Europe, the series stars Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride.
TV review: 'King of the Hill' revival true to original in modern times
TV // 3 days ago
TV review: 'King of the Hill' revival true to original in modern times
LOS ANGELES, July 25 (UPI) -- "King of the Hill" returns Aug. 4 on Hulu with an older Hill family, allowing the show to address modern times with the same loving spirit as the Fox iteration.
'Bold and the Beautiful' heads to Italy on Tuesday
TV // 3 days ago
'Bold and the Beautiful' heads to Italy on Tuesday
July 25 (UPI) -- Upcoming episodes of the soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful" will see Katherine Kelly Lang, Jack Wagner and other cast head to Italy, Paramount + announced.

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for July 27: Alex Rodriguez, Winnie Harlow
Famous birthdays for July 27: Alex Rodriguez, Winnie Harlow
Movie review: 'Together' drags despite Brie, Franco commitment
Movie review: 'Together' drags despite Brie, Franco commitment
'Der Tiger' anti-war film to screen in German theaters
'Der Tiger' anti-war film to screen in German theaters
Famous birthdays for July 25: Iman, Meg Donnelly
Famous birthdays for July 25: Iman, Meg Donnelly
'The Gilded Age' renewed for Season 4 ahead of Season 3 finale
'The Gilded Age' renewed for Season 4 ahead of Season 3 finale

Follow Us