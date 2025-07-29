'The Voice,' 'SNL' get fall premiere dates on NBC

July 29 (UPI) -- The Voice, Brilliant Minds, Law & Order and Saturday Night Live will return with new seasons on NBC in the fall.

The network announced Monday that reality singing competition series The Voice will return for Season 28 on Sept. 22. Reba McEntire will return to coach competitors for the fourth time, after a break in Season 27.

Niall Horan, who coached Seasons 23 and 24, and Snoop Dogg, who debuted as a coach in Season 26, are also returning.

Michael Buble will also return.

The drama series Brilliant Minds, starring Zachary Quinto, will premiere its second season immediately after The Voice.

The Law & Order revival starring Reid Scott, Mehcad Brooks and Maura Tierney returns Sept. 25, while Saturday Night Live will premiere its 51st season Oct. 4.

Season 50 wrapped up with guest host Scarlett Johansson in May.

