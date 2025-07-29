Trending
TV
July 29, 2025 / 1:53 PM

'The Voice,' 'SNL' get fall premiere dates on NBC

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Country music icon and Grammy Award winner Reba McEntire sings the national anthem during the first quarter of Super Bowl LVIII in 2024. She returns to coach on "The Voice" in the fall. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Country music icon and Grammy Award winner Reba McEntire sings the national anthem during the first quarter of Super Bowl LVIII in 2024. She returns to coach on "The Voice" in the fall. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- The Voice, Brilliant Minds, Law & Order and Saturday Night Live will return with new seasons on NBC in the fall.

The network announced Monday that reality singing competition series The Voice will return for Season 28 on Sept. 22. Reba McEntire will return to coach competitors for the fourth time, after a break in Season 27.

Niall Horan, who coached Seasons 23 and 24, and Snoop Dogg, who debuted as a coach in Season 26, are also returning.

Michael Buble will also return.

The drama series Brilliant Minds, starring Zachary Quinto, will premiere its second season immediately after The Voice.

The Law & Order revival starring Reid Scott, Mehcad Brooks and Maura Tierney returns Sept. 25, while Saturday Night Live will premiere its 51st season Oct. 4.

Season 50 wrapped up with guest host Scarlett Johansson in May.

Scarlett Johansson's career: Hollywood, red carpets, fashion

Scarlett Johansson takes a photo with fans at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "Lost in Translation" at the Elgin Theater in Toronto, on September 5, 2003. Johansson went on to win the BAFTA award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical for her role in "Lost in Translation." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Netflix's 'Pride and Prejudice' series begins production
TV // 3 hours ago
Netflix's 'Pride and Prejudice' series begins production
July 29 (UPI) -- Netflix's "Pride and Prejudice" limited series is now filming. Emma Corrin, Olivia Colman and more appear in a first photo from the Jane Austen adaptation.
'Eyes of Wakanda' to release Friday on Disney+
TV // 22 hours ago
'Eyes of Wakanda' to release Friday on Disney+
July 28 (UPI) -- Disney+ is teasing the upcoming limited animated series "Eyes of Wakanda," which arrives on the streamer Friday and introduces Wakanda's secret spies.
'The Gilded Age' renewed for Season 4 ahead of Season 3 finale
TV // 23 hours ago
'The Gilded Age' renewed for Season 4 ahead of Season 3 finale
July 28 (UPI) -- "The Gilded Age" received the green light for a fourth season, Warner Bros. Discovery announced Monday. The news arrives ahead of the Season 3 finale Aug. 10.
'Bridgerton's' Nicola Coughlan to star in 'I Am' Season 4
TV // 1 day ago
'Bridgerton's' Nicola Coughlan to star in 'I Am' Season 4
July 28 (UPI) -- "Bridgerton" actress Nicola Coughlan will star in Season 4 of the anthology series "I Am" with "Gangs of London" actor Joe Cole. The show airs on Channel 4.
'It: Welcome to Derry' to premiere on HBO, HBO Max in October
TV // 2 days ago
'It: Welcome to Derry' to premiere on HBO, HBO Max in October
July 27 (UPI) -- The "It" prequel, "Welcome to Derry," is to premiere on HBO and HBO Max this October. The horror franchise is inspired by the writings of Stephen King.
'Spartacus: House of Ashur' to premiere on Starz this winter
TV // 2 days ago
'Spartacus: House of Ashur' to premiere on Starz this winter
July 27 (UPI) -- Starz has narrowed the premiere window for "Spartacus: House of Ashur" to "this winter" and released a new teaser for the eagerly awaited period drama.
AMC offers a sneak peek of 'The Vampire Lestat'
TV // 2 days ago
AMC offers a sneak peek of 'The Vampire Lestat'
July 27 (UPI) -- AMC has released a sneak peek at Season 3 of its horror drama, "Interview with the Vampire," which is subtitled "The Vampire Lestat." It is to premiere in 2026.
'Breaking Bad' creator's 'Pluribus' to premiere on Apple TV+ Nov. 7
TV // 2 days ago
'Breaking Bad' creator's 'Pluribus' to premiere on Apple TV+ Nov. 7
July 26 (UPI) -- "Breaking Bad" writer-director Vince Gilligan's "Pluribus" is set to premiere on Apple TV+ Nov. 7. The show will star "Better Call Saul" actress Rhea Seehorn.
AMC orders 4th and final season of 'Daryl Dixon'
TV // 3 days ago
AMC orders 4th and final season of 'Daryl Dixon'
July 26 (UPI) -- AMC has ordered a fourth and final season of its "Walking Dead" spin-off, "Daryl Dixon." Set in Europe, the series stars Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride.
TV review: 'King of the Hill' revival true to original in modern times
TV // 3 days ago
TV review: 'King of the Hill' revival true to original in modern times
LOS ANGELES, July 25 (UPI) -- "King of the Hill" returns Aug. 4 on Hulu with an older Hill family, allowing the show to address modern times with the same loving spirit as the Fox iteration.

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Together' drags despite Brie, Franco commitment
Movie review: 'Together' drags despite Brie, Franco commitment
Famous birthdays for July 27: Alex Rodriguez, Winnie Harlow
Famous birthdays for July 27: Alex Rodriguez, Winnie Harlow
Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson attend 'Naked Gun' premiere
Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson attend 'Naked Gun' premiere
'Der Tiger' anti-war film to screen in German theaters
'Der Tiger' anti-war film to screen in German theaters
Famous birthdays for July 25: Iman, Meg Donnelly
Famous birthdays for July 25: Iman, Meg Donnelly

Follow Us