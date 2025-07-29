Trending
July 29, 2025 / 3:35 PM

Eric Bana drama 'Untamed' renewed for Season 2

By Jessica Inman
Eric Bana will return to investigate another National Park mystery in the second season of "Untamed," Netflix announced with a social media post Tuesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
July 29 (UPI) -- Eric Bana will return to investigate another National Park mystery in the second season of Untamed.

Netflix announced the renewal Tuesday with a social media post featuring an image of Bana in a National Park Service truck.

He portrays Investigative Services Branch agent Kyle Turner, who leaves Yosemite National Park after closing "one of the most devastating cases of his career," according to an official synopsis.

The sophomore season will pick up with a new park and a new mystery.

The series was created by Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith.

Elle Smith told Tudum that "this park is our main character."

"Whichever park we choose will be a character and it will kind of play a role in Turner's emotional frame of mind," she said.

