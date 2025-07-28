Trending
July 28, 2025 / 11:07 AM

'Bridgerton's' Nicola Coughlan to star in 'I Am' Season 4

By Jessica Inman
Nicola Coughlan attends the SAG Awards in February. She stars in the upcoming season of "I Am." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Nicola Coughlan attends the SAG Awards in February. She stars in the upcoming season of "I Am." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan is starring in Season 4 of the anthology series I Am.

Each episode of the Channel 4 drama follows a different woman's story. In 2023, Kate Winslet starred in Season 3, I Am Ruth.

Coughlan's story is titled I Am Helen.

The series has previously starred Vicky McClure, Samantha Morton, Gemma Chan, Suranne Jones, Letitia Wright and Lesley Manville.

Coughlan is developing her character's story with series creator, writer and director Dominc Savage -- a process that she described as "an absolute honor" in a statement.

"To follow in the footsteps of the brilliant women who've collaborated with him on this series feels truly surreal, and I feel incredibly fortunate to be embarking on this journey," she continued.

Gangs of London actor Joe Cole will also star.

A release date has not yet been announced.

