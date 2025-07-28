Trending
July 28, 2025 / 2:45 PM

'The Gilded Age' renewed for Season 4 ahead of Season 3 finale

By Jessica Inman
Carrie Coon stars in "The Gilded Age," which has been renewed for Season 4. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Carrie Coon stars in "The Gilded Age," which has been renewed for Season 4. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- The Gilded Age has received the green light for a fourth season, Warner Bros. Discovery announced Monday.

News of Season 4 arrives ahead of the Season 3 finale, set for release Aug. 10 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO Max.

The third chapter in the series has seen 20% growth in premiere-night viewing over Season 2, a press release states.

Season 3 follows Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) and her family as they are "poised to take their place at the head of society," an official synopsis reads.

Her husband George (Morgan Spector) hopes to "revolutionize the railroad industry -- if it doesn't ruin him first."

"Across the street, the Brook household is thrown into chaos as Agnes (Christine Baranski) refuses to accept Ada's (Cynthia Nixon) new position as lady of the house," the description continues. "Peggy (Denee Benton) meets a handsome doctor from Newport whose family is less than enthusiastic about her career."

The cast also includes Louisa Jacobson, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kate Baldwin, Victoria Clark and more.

"Every moment spent in this world and with these characters only deepens our love for the show," said Universal Television president Erin Underhill in a statement.

