July 28, 2025 / 3:51 PM

'Eyes of Wakanda' to release Friday on Disney+

By Jessica Inman
Winnie Harlow is among the voice cast of Disney+'s upcoming "Eyes of Wakanda" limited series. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Winnie Harlow is among the voice cast of Disney+'s upcoming "Eyes of Wakanda" limited series. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

July 28 (UPI) -- Disney+ is teasing the upcoming limited animated series Eyes of Wakanda, which arrives on the streamer Friday.

In the preview released Monday, viewers are introduced to Wakanda's network of secret spies who carry out important missions.

Wakanda was introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Ryan Coogler's Black Panther films.

The four episodes in Eyes of Wakanda "follows the adventures of brave Wakandan War Dogs of the secret organization the Hatut Zeraze throughout history. In this globe-trotting adventure, they must carry out dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artifacts lost to the world," an official synopsis reads.

The series is premiering than initially anticipated, Deadline reports, after it was scheduled to debut on Aug. 6, then Aug. 27.

The voice cast includes Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, Harry Herron, Adam Gold, Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, Zeke Alton, Steve Toussaint and Anika Noni Rose.

