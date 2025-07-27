TV
July 27, 2025 / 10:27 AM

AMC offers a sneak peek of 'The Vampire Lestat'

By Karen Butler
Sam Reid stars in "The Vampire Lestat," Season 3 of the horror drama, "Interview with the Vampire." Photo courtesy of AMC
Sam Reid stars in "The Vampire Lestat," Season 3 of the horror drama, "Interview with the Vampire." Photo courtesy of AMC

July 27 (UPI) -- AMC has released a sneak peek at Season 3 of its horror drama, Interview with the Vampire, which is subtitled The Vampire Lestat.

Starring Sam Reid as the titular immortal rock star, the show is slated to return in 2026.

"It's a wild ride," Reid said in the 2-minute preview video released on Saturday. "In Season 3, Lestat is living a rock star's life in its most hedonistic, authentic way. Right now, he wants to be completely engulfed in the music. It lights a fire in him."

The new season will focus on Lestat, but also will feature appearances by Interview veterans Jacob Anderson (Louis), Eric Borgosion (Daniel), Delainey Hayles (Claudia) and Assad Zaman (Armand).

Joining the cast next season are Jennifer Ehle, Christopher Heyerdahl and Damien Atkins.

