'Spartacus: House of Ashur' to premiere on Starz this winter

July 27 (UPI) -- Starz has narrowed the premiere window for Spartacus: House of Ashur to "this winter" and released a new teaser for the eagerly awaited period drama.

Nick E. Tarabay will reprise his role of Ashur from 2010's Spartacus: Blood and Sand.

Spartacus franchise creator Steven S. DeKnight is the showrunner for the latest chapter.

"What if he lived, and the Romans rewarded his treachery with the gladiator school where he once bled? Welcome to the House of Ashur. No longer a slave, Ashur has clawed his way to power, owning the same ludus that once owned him," a synopsis for the show said.

"But ruling a band of merciless gladiators is child's play compared to surviving the savage world of Roman politics -- a cutthroat game in which betrayal isn't a sin, it's currency."

The cast will also include Tenika Davis, Graham McTavish, Jamaica Vaughan, Jordi Webber and Jaime Slater.