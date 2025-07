Bill Skarsgard's "It: Welcome to Derry" is set to premiere in October. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- The It prequel, Welcome to Derry, is to premiere on HBO and HBO Max this October.

Bill Skarsgård reprises his role as the supernatural, child-killing clown Pennywise from two It blockbuster films in the show, which takes place in 1960s Maine.

The cast of the series also includes Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe and Rudy Mancuso.

A second teaser for the show was released on Sunday.