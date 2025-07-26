Trending
TV
July 26, 2025 / 9:32 AM

AMC orders 4th and final season of 'Daryl Dixon'

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Norman Reedus is returning for a fourth and final season of "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Norman Reedus is returning for a fourth and final season of "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- AMC has ordered a fourth and final season of its Walking Dead spin-off, Daryl Dixon.

Set in Europe, the zombie-apocalypse series stars Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride as Daryl and Carol, fan-favorite characters from the original U.S. show, which ran for 11 seasons.

"Daryl Dixon has been an incredible journey. I thank each and every fan who has joined us on this ride," Reedus said in a press release on Friday.

It's been a privilege to build this story for these characters, and we have so much gratitude for how it's been embraced. Your love and support have made every moment worth it. This finale isn't just an ending; it's a celebration of what we've all shared together. Keep carrying that love forward -- Daryl's journey is far from over."

Season 3 is set to premiere in September.

Production is to begin in Spain on Season 4 this month.

Read More

Latest Headlines

TV review: 'King of the Hill' revival true to original in modern times
TV // 14 hours ago
TV review: 'King of the Hill' revival true to original in modern times
LOS ANGELES, July 25 (UPI) -- "King of the Hill" returns Aug. 4 on Hulu with an older Hill family, allowing the show to address modern times with the same loving spirit as the Fox iteration.
'Bold and the Beautiful' heads to Italy on Tuesday
TV // 18 hours ago
'Bold and the Beautiful' heads to Italy on Tuesday
July 25 (UPI) -- Upcoming episodes of the soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful" will see Katherine Kelly Lang, Jack Wagner and other cast head to Italy, Paramount + announced.
'Solar Opposites' Season 6 gets teaser, Oct. 13 release date
TV // 21 hours ago
'Solar Opposites' Season 6 gets teaser, Oct. 13 release date
July 25 (UPI) -- Hulu released a teaser trailer for the upcoming sixth and final season of animated comedy "Solar Opposites," which will release all 10 episodes Oct. 13.
Walker Scobell visits 'sea of monsters' in 'Percy Jackson' Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
Walker Scobell visits 'sea of monsters' in 'Percy Jackson' Season 2
July 25 (UPI) -- Disney+ is previewing the sophomore season of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," which arrives on the streamer Dec. 10. Walker Scobell stars as Percy Jackson.
No Season 5 for Alan Tudyk's 'Resident Alien'
TV // 1 day ago
No Season 5 for Alan Tudyk's 'Resident Alien'
July 25 (UPI) -- Alan Tudyk's sci-fi comedy, "Resident Alien," has been canceled after four seasons. The Aug. 8 season ender on Syfy/USA Network will be the series finale.
'Beavis and Butt-Head' revival Season 3 to premiere on Comedy Central
TV // 1 day ago
'Beavis and Butt-Head' revival Season 3 to premiere on Comedy Central
July 24 (UPI) -- Comedy Central announced Thursday that Season 3 of "Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head" revival will premiere on the cable network Sept. 3 instead of Paramount+.
Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo are framed in 'NCIS' spinoff trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo are framed in 'NCIS' spinoff trailer
July 24 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released a new trailer for "NCIS: Tony & Ziva" on Thursday, during their San Diego Comic-Con panel. Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo star.
Peacock renews 'Days of Our Lives' for 2 more seasons
TV // 1 day ago
Peacock renews 'Days of Our Lives' for 2 more seasons
July 24 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Thursday it has renewed the soap opera "Days of Our Lives" for Season 62 and 63. The soap has exclusively streamed on Peacock since 2022.
Steve Buscemi recalls failed 'Tin Men' audition on 'Late Show'
TV // 1 day ago
Steve Buscemi recalls failed 'Tin Men' audition on 'Late Show'
July 24 (UPI) -- Actor Steve Buscemi appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and discussed roles he failed to land, including a part in Barry Levinson's "Tin Men."
'The Last Frontier': Jason Clarke thriller gets teaser, premiere date
TV // 1 day ago
'The Last Frontier': Jason Clarke thriller gets teaser, premiere date
July 24 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing the new action thriller series "The Last Frontier," starring Jason Clarke and premiering with two episodes on the streamer Oct. 10.

Trending Stories

Travis Kelce posts photos with Taylor Swift for first time
Travis Kelce posts photos with Taylor Swift for first time
Famous birthdays for July 22: Willem Dafoe, Rhys Ifans
Famous birthdays for July 22: Willem Dafoe, Rhys Ifans
'Bold and the Beautiful' heads to Italy on Tuesday
'Bold and the Beautiful' heads to Italy on Tuesday
'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' adds Iris Apatow
'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' adds Iris Apatow
Zac Brown performs, talks Kendra Scott engagement on 'Today'
Zac Brown performs, talks Kendra Scott engagement on 'Today'

Follow Us