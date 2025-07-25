Trending
'Bold and the Beautiful' heads to Italy on Tuesday

By Jessica Inman
Special episodes of "The Bold and the Beautiful" were filmed in Italy. Photo courtesy of Paramount+
Special episodes of "The Bold and the Beautiful" were filmed in Italy. Photo courtesy of Paramount+

July 25 (UPI) -- Upcoming episodes of the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful will see the cast head to Italy, Paramount + announced Friday.

Beginning Tuesday, viewers will see Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) navigating her love triangle with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Nick (Jack Wagner) against the backdrop of Naples and Capri.

Nick is expected to propose before the episodes filmed in Italy conclude Aug. 6.

"The Bold and the Beautiful's immense popularity in Italy has endured for decades, and the series has filmed on location there more than in any other foreign country," a press release states.

The drama airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+.

