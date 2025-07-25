July 25 (UPI) -- Hulu released a teaser trailer for the upcoming sixth and final season of animated comedy Solar Opposites, which will drop all 10 episodes Oct. 13.

The teaser, released Friday, finds the titular aliens struggling to live their lives on a budget after the destruction of their alien diamond making machine.

"When their consumerist habits and expensive hobbies are gone, only their true selves will remain... but will they like who they find?" the official synopsis reads.

All 10 episodes of the final season will be available Oct. 13 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

The new season features returning voice cast members Dan Stevens, Thomas Middleditch, Mary Mack and Sean Giambrone, who will be joined by guest stars including Tiffany Haddish, Kieran Culkin, Christina Hendricks, Ken Marino, Alfred Molina, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell and Beck Bennett.

The series is executive produced by Mike McMahan, Josh Bycel and Sydney Ryan.