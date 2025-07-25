Trending
July 25, 2025 / 12:32 PM

'Solar Opposites' Season 6 gets teaser, Oct. 13 release date

By Ben Hooper
July 25 (UPI) -- Hulu released a teaser trailer for the upcoming sixth and final season of animated comedy Solar Opposites, which will drop all 10 episodes Oct. 13.

The teaser, released Friday, finds the titular aliens struggling to live their lives on a budget after the destruction of their alien diamond making machine.

"When their consumerist habits and expensive hobbies are gone, only their true selves will remain... but will they like who they find?" the official synopsis reads.

All 10 episodes of the final season will be available Oct. 13 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

The new season features returning voice cast members Dan Stevens, Thomas Middleditch, Mary Mack and Sean Giambrone, who will be joined by guest stars including Tiffany Haddish, Kieran Culkin, Christina Hendricks, Ken Marino, Alfred Molina, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell and Beck Bennett.

The series is executive produced by Mike McMahan, Josh Bycel and Sydney Ryan.

Latest Headlines

Walker Scobell visits 'sea of monsters' in 'Percy Jackson' Season 2
TV // 3 hours ago
Walker Scobell visits 'sea of monsters' in 'Percy Jackson' Season 2
July 25 (UPI) -- Disney+ is previewing the sophomore season of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," which arrives on the streamer Dec. 10. Walker Scobell stars as Percy Jackson.
No Season 5 for Alan Tudyk's 'Resident Alien'
TV // 5 hours ago
No Season 5 for Alan Tudyk's 'Resident Alien'
July 25 (UPI) -- Alan Tudyk's sci-fi comedy, "Resident Alien," has been canceled after four seasons. The Aug. 8 season ender on Syfy/USA Network will be the series finale.
'Beavis and Butt-Head' revival Season 3 to premiere on Comedy Central
TV // 17 hours ago
'Beavis and Butt-Head' revival Season 3 to premiere on Comedy Central
July 24 (UPI) -- Comedy Central announced Thursday that Season 3 of "Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head" revival will premiere on the cable network Sept. 3 instead of Paramount+.
Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo are framed in 'NCIS' spinoff trailer
TV // 17 hours ago
Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo are framed in 'NCIS' spinoff trailer
July 24 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released a new trailer for "NCIS: Tony & Ziva" on Thursday, during their San Diego Comic-Con panel. Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo star.
Peacock renews 'Days of Our Lives' for 2 more seasons
TV // 20 hours ago
Peacock renews 'Days of Our Lives' for 2 more seasons
July 24 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Thursday it has renewed the soap opera "Days of Our Lives" for Season 62 and 63. The soap has exclusively streamed on Peacock since 2022.
Steve Buscemi recalls failed 'Tin Men' audition on 'Late Show'
TV // 20 hours ago
Steve Buscemi recalls failed 'Tin Men' audition on 'Late Show'
July 24 (UPI) -- Actor Steve Buscemi appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and discussed roles he failed to land, including a part in Barry Levinson's "Tin Men."
'The Last Frontier': Jason Clarke thriller gets teaser, premiere date
TV // 21 hours ago
'The Last Frontier': Jason Clarke thriller gets teaser, premiere date
July 24 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing the new action thriller series "The Last Frontier," starring Jason Clarke and premiering with two episodes on the streamer Oct. 10.
BBC releases trailer for Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's 'King & Conqueror'
TV // 1 day ago
BBC releases trailer for Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's 'King & Conqueror'
July 24 (UPI) -- A trailer was released Thursday for "King & Conqueror," a miniseries with "Game of Thrones" alum Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and "Granchester" actor James Norton.
Josh Allen leads Bills training camp in HBO docuseries trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Josh Allen leads Bills training camp in HBO docuseries trailer
July 23 (UPI) -- HBO Max is previewing "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills" ahead of its Aug. 5 premiere. Quarterback Josh Allen leads training in the docuseries.
Owen Wilson golf comedy 'Stick' renewed for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
Owen Wilson golf comedy 'Stick' renewed for Season 2
July 23 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ renewed the golf comedy "Stick" on Wednesday. Owen Wilson, Peter Dager, Marc Maron, Mariana Trevińo and Lilli Kay are confirmed to return in Season 2.

