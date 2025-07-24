Trending
TV
July 24, 2025 / 3:09 PM

'Last Frontier': Jason Clarke thriller gets teaser, Oct. premiere date

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Apple TV+ is previewing "The Last Frontier." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
1 of 3 | Apple TV+ is previewing "The Last Frontier." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

July 24 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing the action thriller series The Last Frontier, starring Jason Clarke.

The drama stars Clarke as Frank Remnick, a U.S. marshal who presides over "the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska," per an official synopsis.

"Remnick's jurisdiction is turned upside down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates," an official synopsis reads.

The teaser released Thursday shows the handcuffed inmates in the plane as it starts to go down.

"Tasked with protecting the town he's vowed to keep safe, he (Clarke) begins to suspect the crash wasn't an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with far-reaching and devastating implications," the description continues.

Dominic Cooper, Haley Bennett, Simone Kessell, Dallas Goldtooth, Tait Blum and Alfre Woodard star.

The Last Frontier is co-created by Jon Bokenkamp and Richard D'Ovidio, and will see its first two episodes premiere on the streamer Oct. 10.

Read More

Latest Headlines

BBC releases trailer for Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's 'King & Conqueror'
TV // 6 hours ago
BBC releases trailer for Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's 'King & Conqueror'
July 24 (UPI) -- A trailer was released Thursday for "King & Conqueror," a miniseries with "Game of Thrones" alum Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and "Granchester" actor James Norton.
Josh Allen leads Bills training camp in HBO docuseries trailer
TV // 23 hours ago
Josh Allen leads Bills training camp in HBO docuseries trailer
July 23 (UPI) -- HBO Max is previewing "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills" ahead of its Aug. 5 premiere. Quarterback Josh Allen leads training in the docuseries.
Owen Wilson golf comedy 'Stick' renewed for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
Owen Wilson golf comedy 'Stick' renewed for Season 2
July 23 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ renewed the golf comedy "Stick" on Wednesday. Owen Wilson, Peter Dager, Marc Maron, Mariana Trevińo and Lilli Kay are confirmed to return in Season 2.
'Wednesday' renewed for Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
'Wednesday' renewed for Season 3
July 23 (UPI) -- Netflix announced "Wednesday" will return to the streamer for Season 3. Season 2, Part 1 arrives on the streamer Aug 6., with Part 2 set for release Sept. 3.
Eddie Karanja calls 'Washington Black' a story he had to tell
TV // 1 day ago
Eddie Karanja calls 'Washington Black' a story he had to tell
NEW YORK, July 23 (UPI) -- "Sandman" actor Eddie Karanja told UPI he hopes audiences feel inspired and see themselves in his miniseries "Washington Black," premiering Wednesday on Hulu.
'All of Us Are Dead' Season 2 in production at Netflix
TV // 1 day ago
'All of Us Are Dead' Season 2 in production at Netflix
July 23 (UPI) -- Netflix confirmed Season 2 of South Korean zombie series "All of Us Are Dead" with a behind-the-scenes look at a table read. The new season is in production.
Clarkson, Legend, Levine returning for 'Voice' Season 29
TV // 1 day ago
Clarkson, Legend, Levine returning for 'Voice' Season 29
July 22 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Adam Levine are returning as coaches for Season 29 of "The Voice" on NBC. That season is set to kick off in the spring of 2026.
Starz greenlights prequel series 'Power: Origins'
TV // 1 day ago
Starz greenlights prequel series 'Power: Origins'
July 22 (UPI) -- Cable network Starz announced it has given the greenlight to "Power: Origins," a prequel series focused on the lives of a young Ghost and Tommy in New York.
'Loot' Season 3 to premiere Oct. 13 on Apple TV+
TV // 2 days ago
'Loot' Season 3 to premiere Oct. 13 on Apple TV+
July 22 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced Tuesday that it's bringing back "Loot" for a third season in October. The comedy series stars Maya Rudolph as a billionaire divorcee.
Channel 4 announces two-part Taylor Swift documentary
TV // 2 days ago
Channel 4 announces two-part Taylor Swift documentary
July 22 (UPI) -- Britain's Channel 4 announced it will cast a spotlight on the career of pop star Taylor Swift with a two-part documentary series from Sandpaper Films.

Trending Stories

Brandy Norwood, daughter Sy'Rai Smith star in Lifetime Christmas film
Brandy Norwood, daughter Sy'Rai Smith star in Lifetime Christmas film
'All of Us Are Dead' Season 2 in production at Netflix
'All of Us Are Dead' Season 2 in production at Netflix
Anne Burrell's cause of death ruled a suicide
Anne Burrell's cause of death ruled a suicide
'Masters of the Universe' live-action film gets title reveal
'Masters of the Universe' live-action film gets title reveal
Chappell Roan teases new song, 'The Subway,' with 30-second preview
Chappell Roan teases new song, 'The Subway,' with 30-second preview

Follow Us