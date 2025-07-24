1 of 3 | Apple TV+ is previewing "The Last Frontier." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

July 24 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing the action thriller series The Last Frontier, starring Jason Clarke.

The drama stars Clarke as Frank Remnick, a U.S. marshal who presides over "the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska," per an official synopsis.

"Remnick's jurisdiction is turned upside down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates," an official synopsis reads.

The teaser released Thursday shows the handcuffed inmates in the plane as it starts to go down.

"Tasked with protecting the town he's vowed to keep safe, he (Clarke) begins to suspect the crash wasn't an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with far-reaching and devastating implications," the description continues.

Dominic Cooper, Haley Bennett, Simone Kessell, Dallas Goldtooth, Tait Blum and Alfre Woodard star.

The Last Frontier is co-created by Jon Bokenkamp and Richard D'Ovidio, and will see its first two episodes premiere on the streamer Oct. 10.