Peacock renews 'Days of Our Lives' for 2 more seasons

1 of 5 | Deidre Hall, seen at the November Day of Days fan event in Los Angeles, stars in "Days of Our Lives." Photo courtesy of Peacock

July 24 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Thursday that it has renewed Days of Our Lives for two more seasons, bringing the the soap opera to 63 seasons.

Days moved to Peacock in 2022 and has been exclusive to the streaming platform since. The show has 13 Daytime Emmy nominations for 2025, including Outstanding Daytime Drama Series and actors Eric Martsolf, Greg Rikaart, Paul Telfer, Linsey Godfrey, Emily O'Brien, Blake Berris, AnnaLynne McCord and Ashley Puzemis.

Winners will be announced Oct. 17.

Deidre Hall has been on Days since 1976, Mary Beth Evans since 1986, Robert Scott Wilson and Billy Flynn since 2014, Stacy Haiduk since 2010 and Galen Gering since 2008.

Drake Hogestyn died last year. The actor had appeared on the show since 1986.

Days of Our Lives also currently stars Brandon Barash, Carson Boatman, Dan Feuerriegel, Raven Bowens and Jackée Harry.