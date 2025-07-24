Trending
TV
July 24, 2025

Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo are framed in 'NCIS' spinoff trailer

By Fred Topel
Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo return in "NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva," premiering September 4 on Paramount+. Photo courtesy of Paramount+
1 of 5 | Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo return in "NCIS: Tony & Ziva," premiering September 4 on Paramount+. Photo courtesy of Paramount+

July 24 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released a new trailer for NCIS: Tony & Ziva on Thursday. The series premieres Sept. 4 on Paramount+.

The trailer premiered at the show's San Diego Comic-Con panel. The two and a half minute trailer details Tony (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva (Cote de Pablo) living peacefully in Paris with their daughter (Isla Gie).

Their quiet life is interrupted when 115 million euros are transferred into Tony's bank account to frame him. Tony and Ziva go on the run to prove their innocence.

The action-packed trailer shows Ziva practicing kickboxing, then using it on bad guys, and Tony jumping between moving vehicles. Romance rekindles over the course of their adventure, too.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva also stars Amita Suman, Maximilian Osinski, Lara Rossi, Nassima Benchicou, Terence Maynard, Julian Ovenden, and James D'Arcy. John McNamara is showrunner.

The spinoff was announced in 2024 and further cast last year. An earlier trailer was released May 6 and the premiere date was set June 17.

