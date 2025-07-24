Trending
TV
July 24, 2025 / 7:24 PM

'Beavis and Butt-Head' revival Season 3 to premiere on Comedy Central

By Fred Topel
Share with X
Beavis and Butt-Head, seen in a Season 2 episode in 2023, are middle aged in some new episodes. Photo courtesy of Paramount+
1 of 5 | Beavis and Butt-Head, seen in a Season 2 episode in 2023, are middle aged in some new episodes. Photo courtesy of Paramount+

July 24 (UPI) -- Comedy Central announced Thursday that Season 3 of Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head revival will premiere on the cable network Sept. 3. They released a trailer during their San Diego Comic-Con Adult Animation panel.

Judge brought Beavis and Butt-Head back in 2022 with the movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe and two seasons of new episodes. The first two seasons and movie premiered on Paramount+ before episodes later aired on Comedy Central.

The trailer shows the three iterations of Beavis and Butt-Head. Still teenagers, they attempt to buy Metallica with gold bars. Butt-Head gets some dental work that exacerbates his exposed gums.

As middle-aged men, Beavis gets a chest tattoo that reads "Dumbass." Butt-Head reads it in the mirror as "sad mud." Later, Beavis hurts his neck banging his head and asks, "Why did we used to do that?"

A scene of middle-aged Beavis with his shirt pulled over his head suggests he once again turned into his alter ego Cornholio. Also, "smart" Beavis and Butt-Head from the parallel universe return to the Earth where their counterparts live.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo are framed in 'NCIS' spinoff trailer
TV // 47 minutes ago
Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo are framed in 'NCIS' spinoff trailer
July 24 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released a new trailer for "NCIS: Tony & Ziva" on Thursday, during their San Diego Comic-Con panel. Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo star.
Peacock renews 'Days of Our Lives' for 2 more seasons
TV // 3 hours ago
Peacock renews 'Days of Our Lives' for 2 more seasons
July 24 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Thursday it has renewed the soap opera "Days of Our Lives" for Season 62 and 63. The soap has exclusively streamed on Peacock since 2022.
Steve Buscemi recalls failed 'Tin Men' audition on 'Late Show'
TV // 4 hours ago
Steve Buscemi recalls failed 'Tin Men' audition on 'Late Show'
July 24 (UPI) -- Actor Steve Buscemi appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and discussed roles he failed to land, including a part in Barry Levinson's "Tin Men."
'The Last Frontier': Jason Clarke thriller gets teaser, premiere date
TV // 4 hours ago
'The Last Frontier': Jason Clarke thriller gets teaser, premiere date
July 24 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing the new action thriller series "The Last Frontier," starring Jason Clarke and premiering with two episodes on the streamer Oct. 10.
BBC releases trailer for Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's 'King & Conqueror'
TV // 11 hours ago
BBC releases trailer for Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's 'King & Conqueror'
July 24 (UPI) -- A trailer was released Thursday for "King & Conqueror," a miniseries with "Game of Thrones" alum Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and "Granchester" actor James Norton.
Josh Allen leads Bills training camp in HBO docuseries trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Josh Allen leads Bills training camp in HBO docuseries trailer
July 23 (UPI) -- HBO Max is previewing "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills" ahead of its Aug. 5 premiere. Quarterback Josh Allen leads training in the docuseries.
Owen Wilson golf comedy 'Stick' renewed for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
Owen Wilson golf comedy 'Stick' renewed for Season 2
July 23 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ renewed the golf comedy "Stick" on Wednesday. Owen Wilson, Peter Dager, Marc Maron, Mariana Trevińo and Lilli Kay are confirmed to return in Season 2.
'Wednesday' renewed for Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
'Wednesday' renewed for Season 3
July 23 (UPI) -- Netflix announced "Wednesday" will return to the streamer for Season 3. Season 2, Part 1 arrives on the streamer Aug 6., with Part 2 set for release Sept. 3.
Eddie Karanja calls 'Washington Black' a story he had to tell
TV // 1 day ago
Eddie Karanja calls 'Washington Black' a story he had to tell
NEW YORK, July 23 (UPI) -- "Sandman" actor Eddie Karanja told UPI he hopes audiences feel inspired and see themselves in his miniseries "Washington Black," premiering Wednesday on Hulu.
'All of Us Are Dead' Season 2 in production at Netflix
TV // 1 day ago
'All of Us Are Dead' Season 2 in production at Netflix
July 23 (UPI) -- Netflix confirmed Season 2 of South Korean zombie series "All of Us Are Dead" with a behind-the-scenes look at a table read. The new season is in production.

Trending Stories

Anne Burrell's cause of death ruled a suicide
Anne Burrell's cause of death ruled a suicide
'All of Us Are Dead' Season 2 in production at Netflix
'All of Us Are Dead' Season 2 in production at Netflix
'Battlefield 6' trailer brings fight to Brooklyn, N.Y., and beyond
'Battlefield 6' trailer brings fight to Brooklyn, N.Y., and beyond
'Ick' brought back Mena Suvari, Brandon Routh's early roles
'Ick' brought back Mena Suvari, Brandon Routh's early roles
Swedish band Ghost perform 'Lachryma' on 'Tonight Show'
Swedish band Ghost perform 'Lachryma' on 'Tonight Show'

Follow Us