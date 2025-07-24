'Beavis and Butt-Head' revival Season 3 to premiere on Comedy Central

1 of 5 | Beavis and Butt-Head, seen in a Season 2 episode in 2023, are middle aged in some new episodes. Photo courtesy of Paramount+

July 24 (UPI) -- Comedy Central announced Thursday that Season 3 of Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head revival will premiere on the cable network Sept. 3. They released a trailer during their San Diego Comic-Con Adult Animation panel.

Judge brought Beavis and Butt-Head back in 2022 with the movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe and two seasons of new episodes. The first two seasons and movie premiered on Paramount+ before episodes later aired on Comedy Central.

The trailer shows the three iterations of Beavis and Butt-Head. Still teenagers, they attempt to buy Metallica with gold bars. Butt-Head gets some dental work that exacerbates his exposed gums.

As middle-aged men, Beavis gets a chest tattoo that reads "Dumbass." Butt-Head reads it in the mirror as "sad mud." Later, Beavis hurts his neck banging his head and asks, "Why did we used to do that?"

A scene of middle-aged Beavis with his shirt pulled over his head suggests he once again turned into his alter ego Cornholio. Also, "smart" Beavis and Butt-Head from the parallel universe return to the Earth where their counterparts live.