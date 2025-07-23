Trending
'All of Us Are Dead' Season 2 in production at Netflix

By Jessica Inman
"All of Us Are Dead" Season 2 is now in production, Netflix announced. Photo courtesy of Netflix
July 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at Season 2 of South Korean zombie series All of Us Are Dead.

The streamer released a clip Tuesday that shows an apparent zombie sitting for a table read as he is greeted by other cast members.

Viewers see actors Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun, Lomon, Lee Min-jae, Kim Si-eun, Roh Jae-won, Yoon Ga-i reading their Season 2 scripts before Netflix announces the season is currently in production.

The first season, which was inspired by Joo Dong-geun's webtoon, showed students at Hyosan High School navigating love triangles, bullies and zombies.

"All of Us Are Dead Season 2 picks up with Nam On-jo (Park Ji-hu) studying at university in Seoul, still haunted by trauma and loss she endured. Just as she's trying to move forward, a new outbreak erupts in the city, forcing her -- and new university friends Yong Ma-ru (Lee Min-jae), So Ju-ran (Kim Si-eun) and Lee Jong-ah (Yoon Ga-i) -- into a desperate fight for their lives," an official synopsis reads.

Season 1 arrived on the streamer in 2022. An official release date for Season 2 has not yet been announced.

