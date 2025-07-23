Trending
July 23, 2025 / 3:51 PM

Josh Allen leads Bills training camp in HBO docuseries trailer

By Jessica Inman
HBO Max is previewing "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills." Photo courtesy of HBO Max
July 23 (UPI) -- HBO Max is previewing Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills ahead of its Aug. 5 premiere on HBO and HBO Max.

NFL Most Valuable Player Josh Allen is described in the teaser released Wednesday as "superman right now."

The preview shows the Bills quarterback leading training camp.

"Head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane will be featured," according to a press release.

Liev Schreiber will narrate the docuseries.

Hard Knocks will air on HBO and stream on HBO Max.

