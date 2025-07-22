Trending
Starz greenlights prequel series 'Power: Origins'

By Ben Hooper
MeKai Curtis will reprise his role as Kanan Stark in upcoming prequel series "Power: Origins." File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
MeKai Curtis will reprise his role as Kanan Stark in upcoming prequel series "Power: Origins." File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI

July 22 (UPI) -- Cable network Starz announced it has given the greenlight to Power: Origins, a prequel series focused on the lives of Power franchise characters Ghost and Tommy.

The show will follow a young Ghost and Tommy as they attempt to make a name for themselves in New York City. Omari Hardwick and Joseph Sikora originated the roles of James St. Patrick, aka Ghost, and Tommy Egan, respectively, in Power.

The network said Power: Origins will have an 18-episode first season and feature the return of MeKai Curtis as Kanan Stark, the role he played in Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson played the older Kanan in Power.

"I'm excited to continue to explore the origin stories of the Power Universe's founding fathers," Sascha Penn, the new series' showrunner, writer and executive producer, said in the announcement. "Ghost and Tommy's backstories have fueled years of constant fascination and speculation among fans, and I'm thrilled to be able to answer some long-held questions and share new layers of the story that viewers won't see coming."

Power: Origins will mark the fifth series in the franchise, following Power, Power Book II: Ghost, which follows Ghost's son Tariq, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, featuring Curtis as a young Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force, starring Sikora as an adult Tommy in Chicago.

"Our fans have been asking for Ghost and Tommy's origins story since we first met them in Power -- and with the launch of this series, we're delivering in a big way," said Kathryn Busby, president of original programming for Starz. "This marks an electrifying new chapter in the franchise's evolution as we dive deep into the legacy of these iconic characters and the explosive moments that shaped their path."

