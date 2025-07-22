Channel 4 announces two-part Taylor Swift documentary

July 22 (UPI) -- Britain's Channel 4 announced it will cast a spotlight on the 20-year career of pop star Taylor Swift with a two-part documentary series from Sandpaper Films.

The documentary, which currently has the working title Taylor, will examine how Swift was able to "transcend the realm of pop star to become a cultural icon like no other," the announcement said.

The documentary will feature interviews with industry figures, commentators and fans, as well as offer glimpses at rare archive footage from across the star's career.

Guy King is slated to direct the two-part series, with Jessica Brady serving as producer and Lina Caicedo as archive producer. Susannah Price and Henry Singer executive produce for Sandpaper Films.

"Taylor Swift is an unprecedentedly powerful 21st Century voice for women and young people," King said. "Under the microscope of social media since the earliest days of MySpace and Tumblr, she came of age during a new feminist wave. With her fame came controversy, which she so skillfully wrestled to the floor. We're excited to tell her story."

Shaminder Nahal, head of specialist factual at Channel 4 and commissioning editor, added, "We're thrilled that Sandpaper and director Guy King will be bringing their caliber of storytelling to chart the impact of Taylor Swift on today's culture. Her journey has been nothing short of epic, and we're keen for this series reflect all the joy and artistry, the heartbreaks and high stakes, of her stunning career, while also showing viewers sides of Taylor Swift that they might not know or expect."

Taylor Swift turns 35: a look back