Trending
TV
July 22, 2025 / 10:53 AM

Channel 4 announces two-part Taylor Swift documentary

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
Britain's Channel 4 announced it has commissioned a two-part documentary examining the career of pop star Taylor Swift. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Britain's Channel 4 announced it has commissioned a two-part documentary examining the career of pop star Taylor Swift. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Britain's Channel 4 announced it will cast a spotlight on the 20-year career of pop star Taylor Swift with a two-part documentary series from Sandpaper Films.

The documentary, which currently has the working title Taylor, will examine how Swift was able to "transcend the realm of pop star to become a cultural icon like no other," the announcement said.

The documentary will feature interviews with industry figures, commentators and fans, as well as offer glimpses at rare archive footage from across the star's career.

Guy King is slated to direct the two-part series, with Jessica Brady serving as producer and Lina Caicedo as archive producer. Susannah Price and Henry Singer executive produce for Sandpaper Films.

"Taylor Swift is an unprecedentedly powerful 21st Century voice for women and young people," King said. "Under the microscope of social media since the earliest days of MySpace and Tumblr, she came of age during a new feminist wave. With her fame came controversy, which she so skillfully wrestled to the floor. We're excited to tell her story."

Shaminder Nahal, head of specialist factual at Channel 4 and commissioning editor, added, "We're thrilled that Sandpaper and director Guy King will be bringing their caliber of storytelling to chart the impact of Taylor Swift on today's culture. Her journey has been nothing short of epic, and we're keen for this series reflect all the joy and artistry, the heartbreaks and high stakes, of her stunning career, while also showing viewers sides of Taylor Swift that they might not know or expect."

Taylor Swift turns 35: a look back

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 41st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on November 7, 2007. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Chucky' alum Jennifer Tilly joins 'School Spirits' Season 3
TV // 19 hours ago
'Chucky' alum Jennifer Tilly joins 'School Spirits' Season 3
July 21 (UPI) -- Jennifer Tilly, known for playing Tiffany and a fictionalized version of herself in the "Chucky" franchise, has joined the cast of "School Spirits" Season 3.
Richard Nixon confronts Bill Nye in 'Futurama' Season 13 pics
TV // 19 hours ago
Richard Nixon confronts Bill Nye in 'Futurama' Season 13 pics
July 21 (UPI) -- Hulu released first-look photos from "Futurama" Season 13, including images of Bender wearing flashy clothes and the preserved heads of Nixon and Nye.
Josh Johnson joins 'The Daily Show' hosting rotation
TV // 19 hours ago
Josh Johnson joins 'The Daily Show' hosting rotation
July 21 (UPI) -- Comedy Central announced Josh Johnson will join the News Team hosting rotation at "The Daily Show." Johnson makes his debut at the iconic desk on Tuesday.
'Ted Lasso' Season 4 begins filming in Kansas City
TV // 20 hours ago
'Ted Lasso' Season 4 begins filming in Kansas City
July 21 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced Monday "Ted Lasso" has begun filming Season 4 in Kansas City, Mo., and will later return to London. Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein star.
Nicholas Bailey to return for 'EastEnders' wedding
TV // 21 hours ago
Nicholas Bailey to return for 'EastEnders' wedding
July 21 (UPI) -- Nicholas Bailey is returning to British soap opera "EastEnders." He will reprise his role as Anthony, who returns to Walford for his father Patrick's wedding.
'Shape Island' stop-motion series renewed for Season 2
TV // 23 hours ago
'Shape Island' stop-motion series renewed for Season 2
July 21 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced Monday that the kids stop-motion series "Shape Island" is returning for a sophomore season. Season 2 arrives on the streamer Aug 29.
Ben Barnes: Fallen hero Tim wants new start in 'The Institute'
TV // 1 day ago
Ben Barnes: Fallen hero Tim wants new start in 'The Institute'
NEW YORK, July 20 (UPI) -- "Westworld" and "The Punisher" alum Ben Barnes told UPI his character in the new supernatural drama, "The Institute," is a troubled man seeking redemption.
Final 'V.C. Andrews' book set for publication in October
TV // 1 day ago
Final 'V.C. Andrews' book set for publication in October
July 20 (UPI) -- "Birdlane Island" will be the last book in the "V.C. Andrews" gothic novel franchise. Andrew Neiderman took over the franchise when Andrews died in 1986.
Callum Vinson to play Jason Voorhees in 'Crystal Lake'
TV // 2 days ago
Callum Vinson to play Jason Voorhees in 'Crystal Lake'
July 19 (UPI) -- Callum Vinson is to play Jason Voorhees in the "Friday the 13th" prequel, "Crystal Lake." Callum is known for his roles in "Poker Face" and "Long Bright River."
Lee Pace: Brother Day disillusioned with the Empire in 'Foundation' S3
TV // 3 days ago
Lee Pace: Brother Day disillusioned with the Empire in 'Foundation' S3
NEW YORK, July 18 (UPI) -- "The Hobbit" alum Lee Pace told UPI that Season 3 of "Foundation" has a different feel than the previous two chapters of the critically acclaimed sci-fi drama.

Trending Stories

Reports: 'Cosby Show' icon Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies at 54
Reports: 'Cosby Show' icon Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies at 54
Caitriona Balfe, Fiona Shaw, more join 'Sense and Sensibility' remake
Caitriona Balfe, Fiona Shaw, more join 'Sense and Sensibility' remake
Final 'V.C. Andrews' book set for publication in October
Final 'V.C. Andrews' book set for publication in October
Josh Johnson joins 'The Daily Show' hosting rotation
Josh Johnson joins 'The Daily Show' hosting rotation
Nicholas Bailey to return for 'EastEnders' wedding
Nicholas Bailey to return for 'EastEnders' wedding

Follow Us