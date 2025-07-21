Trending
'Ted Lasso' Season 4 begins filming in Kansas City

By Fred Topel
Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham (R), seen at the White House in 2023 with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, are back for Season 4 of "Ted Lasso." File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI
Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham (R), seen at the White House in 2023 with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, are back for Season 4 of "Ted Lasso." File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI

July 21 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced Monday that production has begun on Season 4 of Ted Lasso. Filming is underway in Kansas City, Mo.

A photo shows Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham and Jeremy Swift sitting in a diner booth. The show will later be film in London.

Sudeikis returns as American football coach Ted Lasso, who moves to London to coach the fictional AFC Richmond soccer team. Season 3 ended with Ted returning to the United States to be closer to his son.

Season 4 marks another change for Ted, as the plot finds the character coaching a second division women's soccer team.

Sudeikis and co-creators Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Bill Lawrence initially conceived Ted Lasso as a three season story. Those seasons ran from 2020 to 2023.

Apple confirmed the fourth season in May.

Hunt and Brett Goldstein return as writers and actors. New cast members include Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey and Abbie Hern. Grant Feely will play Ted's son, Henry, previously played by Gus Turner.

