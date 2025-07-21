Nicholas Bailey to return for 'EastEnders' wedding

Nicholas Bailey will once again portray Anthony Trueman on "EastEnders." Photo courtesy of BBC

July 21 (UPI) -- Nicholas Bailey is returning to the British soap opera EastEnders.

The actor, 54, will reprise his role as Anthony Trueman after more than a decade away from the show.

"Back in 2014, Anthony rushed to his father's side when Patrick (Rudolph Walker) suffered a stroke," an official synopsis reads. "Since then, Anthony has led a life away from Walford but when an invite to his father's impending nuptials reaches him, Anthony decides to return for the occasion."

But his trip lasts longer than expects, the description continues.

"It's great to welcome Nicholas back to the EastEnders family to reunite Patrick with his son," said executive producer Ben Wadey in a statement. "But Anthony's plan for a brief return to surprise his father ends up with him staying longer than he expected when he uncovers what has been going on in the Trueman household."

EastEnders celebrated its 40th anniversary earlier this year.