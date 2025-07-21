Trending
'Chucky' alum Jennifer Tilly joins 'School Spirits' Season 3

By Karen Butler
Jennifer Tilly will be seen in Season 3 of "School Spirits" on Paramount+. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jennifer Tilly will be seen in Season 3 of "School Spirits" on Paramount+. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- Jennifer Tilly -- best known for playing Tiffany and a fictionalized version of herself in the Chucky film and TV franchise -- has joined the cast of School Spirits Season 3.

"Very excited about joining School Spirits for Season 3!" Tilly wrote on X Monday.

Deadline reported Tilly will play a character named Dr. Deborah Hunter-Price, but offered no details about who she is or how she might interact with the show's main characters.

The Paramount+ ghost story follows a group of students trying to rescue Maddie (Peyton List), a teen who seems to be caught between the worlds of the living and dead in their high school.

The cast includes Kristian Ventura, Milo Manheim, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese and Rainbow Wedell.

Season 2 wrapped up in March.

