July 21, 2025 / 3:00 PM

Josh Johnson joins 'The Daily Show' hosting rotation

By Ben Hooper
Comedy Central announced comedian Josh Johnson is joining the hosting rotation of "The Daily Show" and will host his first episode on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Comedy Central
July 21 (UPI) -- Comedy Central announced Josh Johnson will join The Daily Show's News Team hosting rotation.

Johnson, who joined The Daily Show as a writer in 2017 and officially joined the News Team in 2024, will make his debut at the iconic desk on Tuesday.

Johnson joins a hosting rotation that also includes Ronny Chieng, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta and Desi Lydic with Troy Iwata and Grace Kuhlenschmidt.

Jon Stewart hosts the Monday edition of the show.

Johnson's guest on Tuesday will be writer Rob Franklin, promoting his novel Great Black Hope.

Johnson's stand-up comedy has proven popular on social media, with more than 6.5 million followers across platforms. He has been nominated for an Emmy Award and previously served as a writer and performer for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

