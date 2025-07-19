Callum Vinson to play Jason Voorhees in 'Crystal Lake'

1 of 2 | Callum Vinson -- pictured here with Harriet Sansom Harris (L) and Amanda Seyfried in a scene from "Long Bright River" -- is set to star in the "Friday the 13th" prequel "Crystal Lake." Photo courtesy of Peacock

July 19 (UPI) -- Callum Vinson has signed on to play Jason Voorhees in the Friday the 13th prequel, Crystal Lake.

The Hollywood Reporter announced the casting of 10-year-old Callum in the pivotal role for the Peacock series on Friday.

The child actor is known for his roles in Poker Face, Coup! Long Bright River and Night Agent.

Other additions to the Crystal Lake cast, which will be led by the previously announced Linda Cardellini, include Nick Cordileone, Joy Suprano, Danielle Kotch and Phoenix Parnevik.

"Jason. Ralph. Rita. Claudette. Barry. This team slays," show-runner Brad Kane wrote alongside a screenshot of the news report.

Friday the 13th, which was about a killer terrorizing camp counselors, opened in 1980 and spawned numerous sequels, remakes, comic books and video games.