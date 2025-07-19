TV
July 19, 2025 / 12:05 PM

Callum Vinson to play Jason Voorhees in 'Crystal Lake'

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Callum Vinson -- pictured here with Harriet Sansom Harris (L) and Amanda Seyfried in a scene from "Long Bright River" -- is set to star in the "Friday the 13th" prequel "Crystal Lake." Photo courtesy of Peacock
1 of 2 | Callum Vinson -- pictured here with Harriet Sansom Harris (L) and Amanda Seyfried in a scene from "Long Bright River" -- is set to star in the "Friday the 13th" prequel "Crystal Lake." Photo courtesy of Peacock

July 19 (UPI) -- Callum Vinson has signed on to play Jason Voorhees in the Friday the 13th prequel, Crystal Lake.

The Hollywood Reporter announced the casting of 10-year-old Callum in the pivotal role for the Peacock series on Friday.

The child actor is known for his roles in Poker Face, Coup! Long Bright River and Night Agent.

Other additions to the Crystal Lake cast, which will be led by the previously announced Linda Cardellini, include Nick Cordileone, Joy Suprano, Danielle Kotch and Phoenix Parnevik.

"Jason. Ralph. Rita. Claudette. Barry. This team slays," show-runner Brad Kane wrote alongside a screenshot of the news report.

Friday the 13th, which was about a killer terrorizing camp counselors, opened in 1980 and spawned numerous sequels, remakes, comic books and video games.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Lee Pace: Brother Day disillusioned with the Empire in 'Foundation' S3
TV // 15 hours ago
Lee Pace: Brother Day disillusioned with the Empire in 'Foundation' S3
NEW YORK, July 18 (UPI) -- "The Hobbit" alum Lee Pace told UPI that Season 3 of "Foundation" has a different feel than the previous two chapters of the critically acclaimed sci-fi drama.
'Shark Week:' How to watch, what to expect
TV // 22 hours ago
'Shark Week:' How to watch, what to expect
NEW YORK, July 18 (UPI) -- Shark Week starts Sunday on Discovery and Discovery+. Among the nearly two dozen new programs are "Dancing with Sharks" and "How to Survive a Shark Attack."
'Bachelor's' Nick Viall, Natalie Joy to host Netflix dating series
TV // 23 hours ago
'Bachelor's' Nick Viall, Natalie Joy to host Netflix dating series
July 18 (UPI) -- "Bachelor" alum Nick Viall and his wife, Natalie Joy, will host "Age of Attraction," an age-gap dating reality series on Netflix. Ages range from 22 to 59.
Stephen Colbert announces 'Late Show' end as CBS blames finances
TV // 1 day ago
Stephen Colbert announces 'Late Show' end as CBS blames finances
July 17 (UPI) -- Stephen Colbert announced at the taping of Thursday's "The Late Show" that CBS decided to end the show in May. CBS released a statement citing finances.
Freida Pinto to lead Netflix's 'Unaccustomed Earth' adaptation
TV // 1 day ago
Freida Pinto to lead Netflix's 'Unaccustomed Earth' adaptation
July 17 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Thursday that Freida Pinto will lead an adaptation of "Unaccustomed Earth." The series is based on the Jhumpa Lahiri short story collection.
Samuel L. Jackson to headline 'Tulsa King' spinoff 'NOLA King'
TV // 1 day ago
Samuel L. Jackson to headline 'Tulsa King' spinoff 'NOLA King'
July 17 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced Thursday it has greenlit the "Tulsa King" spinoff "NOLA King," starring Samuel L. Jackson. He will first appear in "Tulsa King" Season 3.
'XO, Kitty' wraps filming on Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
'XO, Kitty' wraps filming on Season 3
July 17 (UPI) -- Production on "XO, Kitty" Season 3 has official wrapped, Netflix announced Thursday. Anna Cathcart returns to star in the "To All the Boys" spinoff series.
Sylvia, Will 'get screwy' in 'Platonic' Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Sylvia, Will 'get screwy' in 'Platonic' Season 2 trailer
July 17 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is previewing the sophomore season of "Platonic," starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne as best friends. The streamer released a new trailer Thursday.
Netflix greenlights live-action 'Assassin's Creed' series
TV // 2 days ago
Netflix greenlights live-action 'Assassin's Creed' series
July 17 (UPI) -- Netflix and Ubisoft announced a live-action series adaptation of the "Assassin's Creed" video game franchise. The show hails from Robert Patino and David Weiner.
'Invincible' renewed for Season 5; Matthew Rhys to join cast
TV // 2 days ago
'Invincible' renewed for Season 5; Matthew Rhys to join cast
July 17 (UPI) -- The adult-animated superhero series "Invincible" is slated for a fifth season and Welsh actor Matthew Rhys will join the cast, Prime Video announced Thursday.

Trending Stories

Hawley cast Olyphant in 'Alien: Earth' to make up for 'Fargo' role
Hawley cast Olyphant in 'Alien: Earth' to make up for 'Fargo' role
'Phoenician Scheme' to stream July 25 on Peacock
'Phoenician Scheme' to stream July 25 on Peacock
Trisha Yearwood talks 16th studio album, performs on 'Today'
Trisha Yearwood talks 16th studio album, performs on 'Today'
Ozzy Osbourne concert film to screen in theaters in 2026
Ozzy Osbourne concert film to screen in theaters in 2026
Famous birthdays for July 19: Anthony Edwards, Romee Strijd
Famous birthdays for July 19: Anthony Edwards, Romee Strijd

Follow Us