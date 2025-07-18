Trending
July 18, 2025 / 12:34 PM

'Bachelor's' Nick Viall, Natalie Joy to host Netflix dating series

By Jessica Inman
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy attend the MTV Movie &amp; TV Awards: Unscripted in 2022. They are set to host a new reality dating series on Netflix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted in 2022. They are set to host a new reality dating series on Netflix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Bachelor alumni Nick Viall and his wife, Natalie Joy, are slated to host an age-gap dating reality series on Netflix.

The streamer announced that the couple will helm Age of Attraction, which features participants between 22 and 59 years of age.

"In this new dating experiment, it simply does not matter how many candles were on your last birthday cake or how few wrinkles have formed on your forehead," an official synopsis reads. "Age is thrown out the window as singles search for their soulmates with help from hosts Nick Viall and Natalie Joy."

Viall, 44, is nearly two decades older than Joy, 26. They married in April of 2024, two months after their daughter River Rose Viall was born.

In March, Joy shared that she was experiencing a second miscarriage.

The couple had been dating about four years prior to marriage.

Viall is well known for appearing in two seasons of The Bachelorette, where he courted Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

He proposed to Vanessa Grimaldi after his season of The Bachelor, but the relationship didn't last, and he starred in Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise.

