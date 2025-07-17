Trending
July 17, 2025 / 3:29 PM

'XO, Kitty' wraps filming on Season 3

By Jessica Inman
Netflix announced Thursday that Season 3 of "XO, Kitty" has finished filming. Photo courtesy of Netflix
July 17 (UPI) -- Production on XO, Kitty Season 3 has official wrapped, Netflix announced Thursday.

A 34-second video posted to social media shows behind-the-scenes footage of filming.

"And that's a wrap!" says Anna Cathcart, who portrays Kitty on the show.

XO, Kitty is an offshoot of the To All the Boys franchise featuring Lana Condor as Lara Jean. Kitty is Lara Jean's younger sister, who navigates young love as she attends the Korean Independent School of Seoul.

The show also stars Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan, Regan Aliyah, Peter Thurnwald, Philippe Lee, Audrey Huynh, Jocelyn Shelfo, Michael K. Lee, Sasha Bhasin and Joshua Lee.

