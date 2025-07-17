Trending
July 17, 2025 / 2:23 PM

Sylvia, Will 'get screwy' in 'Platonic' Season 2 trailer

By Jessica Inman
Apple TV+ is teasing Season 2 of "Platonic." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
1 of 5 | Apple TV+ is teasing Season 2 of "Platonic." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

July 17 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is previewing the sophomore season of Platonic, starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne as friends for over two decades.

The trailer, released Thursday, shows how Will's new girlfriend impacts their platonic relationship.

"Will and I always get screwy when he's in a couple," Sylvia (Byrne) tells husband Charlie (Luke Macfarlane) in the preview. "I don't wanna lose him again. If I were to replace him now, it would take 25 years for me and this new friend to catch up to where Will and I are and by then I'm practically dead and who cares?"

Season 2 stars Carla Gallo, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Beck Bennett and Milo Manheim, and will premiere with two episodes Aug. 6.

"The duo tries their best to be each other's rock, but sometimes rocks break things," the official synopsis reads.

