Trending
TV
July 17, 2025 / 11:41 AM

'Invincible' renewed for Season 5; Matthew Rhys to join cast

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Matthew Rhys, winner of the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for "The Americans," appears backstage during the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2018. He is joining the voice cast of "Invincible" for Season 5. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Matthew Rhys, winner of the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for "The Americans," appears backstage during the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2018. He is joining the voice cast of "Invincible" for Season 5. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- The adult-animated superhero series Invincible has been renewed for a fifth season and Welsh actor Matthew Rhys will join the cast.

Prime Video announced the additional season Thursday. Season 4 will premiere in 2026.

The series takes its inspiration from the comic books penned by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. Walker is a co-creator on the show and Ottley is a contributing creator.

"Invincible follows 17-year-old Mark Grayson, as he inherits his father's superpowers and sets out to become Earth's greatest defender, only to discover the job is more challenging than he could have ever imagined," an official synopsis reads. "Everything changes as Mark is forced to face his past, and his future, while discovering how much further he'll need to go to protect the people he loves."

The voice cast includes Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill and Melise Jow.

Rhys, 50, is an actor known for playing Kevin Walker on Brothers & Sisters and Philip Jennings on The Americans.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Hawley cast Olyphant in 'Alien: Earth' to make up for 'Fargo' role
TV // 2 hours ago
Hawley cast Olyphant in 'Alien: Earth' to make up for 'Fargo' role
BANGKOK, July 17 (UPI) -- The FX/Hulu series, "Alien: Earth," reunites filmmaker Noah Hawley with Timothy Olyphant and David Rysdahl, actors who appeared in his anthology drama, "Fargo."
'Slow Horses' actor Jack Lowden to star in 'Berlin Noir' adaptation
TV // 3 hours ago
'Slow Horses' actor Jack Lowden to star in 'Berlin Noir' adaptation
July 17 (UPI) -- "Slow Horses" actor Jack Lowden signed on to play 1920s detective Bernie Gunther in Apple TV+'s adaptation of Philip Kerr's bestselling "Berlin Noir" books.
'Walking Dead: Dead City' renewed for Season 3
TV // 20 hours ago
'Walking Dead: Dead City' renewed for Season 3
July 16 (UPI) -- AMC Networks announced Wednesday it has it has renewed "The Walking Dead: Dead City" for a third season. Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan return to star.
'Drag Race Philippines' unveils 'Slaysian Royale' Season 1 cast
TV // 21 hours ago
'Drag Race Philippines' unveils 'Slaysian Royale' Season 1 cast
July 16 (UPI) -- "Drag Race Philippines" is getting an "Vs. the World" version of the series, "Slaysian Royale." Cast members were announced Wednesday, along with the host.
Jessica Camacho: 'Countdown' agent great at reading people, situations
TV // 23 hours ago
Jessica Camacho: 'Countdown' agent great at reading people, situations
NEW YORK, July 16 (UPI) -- Jessica Camacho told UPI that Amber Oliveras, the DEA agent she plays in "Countdown," is a strong, smart, essential member of the team in the action-drama show.
Demogorgons terrify in 'Stranger Things' Season 5 teaser
TV // 1 day ago
Demogorgons terrify in 'Stranger Things' Season 5 teaser
July 16 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the fifth and final season of "Stranger Things. A preview released Wednesday shows the cast facing the vicious monsters known as Demogorgons.
Joaquin Phoenix 'so sorry' for 'horrible' 2009 'Letterman' interview
TV // 1 day ago
Joaquin Phoenix 'so sorry' for 'horrible' 2009 'Letterman' interview
July 16 (UPI) -- "Eddington" star Joaquin Phoenix apologized for his "horrible," "uncomfortable" 2009 interview with David Letterman during his visit to "The Late Show" Tuesday.
'Summer I Turned Pretty' trio talk final season on 'Tonight'
TV // 1 day ago
'Summer I Turned Pretty' trio talk final season on 'Tonight'
July 16 (UPI) -- "The Summer I Turned Pretty" stars Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney teased the upcoming third and final season of the show, arriving Wednesday.
Richard Armitage plays murder suspect in 'Red Eye' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Richard Armitage plays murder suspect in 'Red Eye' trailer
July 15 (UPI) -- Hulu is teasing "Red Eye," a thriller series starring "The Stranger" and "The Hobbit" actor Richard Armitage and arriving on the streamer July 22.
HBO's 'Harry Potter' series enters production in England
TV // 1 day ago
HBO's 'Harry Potter' series enters production in England
July 15 (UPI) -- HBO announced production has commenced on its "Harry Potter" series, and photos were released showing Dominic McLaughlin and Nick Frost in costume as Harry and Hagrid, respectively.

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' fumbles horror, legacy
Movie review: 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' fumbles horror, legacy
'Knives Out,' 'Lost Bus,' 'Rental Family' to premiere at TIFF
'Knives Out,' 'Lost Bus,' 'Rental Family' to premiere at TIFF
Jeremy Renner recalls hallucinating Jamie Foxx while recovering
Jeremy Renner recalls hallucinating Jamie Foxx while recovering
'Drag Race Philippines' unveils 'Slaysian Royale' Season 1 cast
'Drag Race Philippines' unveils 'Slaysian Royale' Season 1 cast
Famous birthdays for July 17: Carey Hart, Alex Winter
Famous birthdays for July 17: Carey Hart, Alex Winter

Follow Us