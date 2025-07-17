'Invincible' renewed for Season 5; Matthew Rhys to join cast

July 17 (UPI) -- The adult-animated superhero series Invincible has been renewed for a fifth season and Welsh actor Matthew Rhys will join the cast.

Prime Video announced the additional season Thursday. Season 4 will premiere in 2026.

The series takes its inspiration from the comic books penned by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. Walker is a co-creator on the show and Ottley is a contributing creator.

"Invincible follows 17-year-old Mark Grayson, as he inherits his father's superpowers and sets out to become Earth's greatest defender, only to discover the job is more challenging than he could have ever imagined," an official synopsis reads. "Everything changes as Mark is forced to face his past, and his future, while discovering how much further he'll need to go to protect the people he loves."

The voice cast includes Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill and Melise Jow.

Rhys, 50, is an actor known for playing Kevin Walker on Brothers & Sisters and Philip Jennings on The Americans.