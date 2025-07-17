Trending
July 17, 2025

Netflix greenlights live-action 'Assassin's Creed' series

By Ben Hooper
July 17 (UPI) -- Netflix and Ubisoft have announced a live-action series adaptation of the Assassin's Creed video game franchise.

The series is created, showrun and executive produced by Roberto Patino (DMZ, Westworld, Sons of Anarchy) and David Wiener (Halo, Homecoming, The Killing).

"Assassin's Creed is a high-octane thriller centered on the secret war between two shadowy factions -- one set on determining mankind's future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will," the official synopsis reads. "The series follows its characters across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity's destiny."

Wiener and Patino said in a joint statement that they have been fans of Assassin's Creed since the first game's release in 2007.

"Every day we work on this show, we come away excited and humbled by the possibilities that Assassin's Creed opens to us," the creators said. "Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story -- about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith. It is about power and violence and sex and greed and vengeance."

"But more than anything, this is a show about the value of human connection, across cultures, across time. And it's about what we stand to lose as a species, when those connections break. We've got an amazing team behind us with the folks at Ubisoft and our champions at Netflix, and we're committed to creating something undeniable for fans all over the planet."

The show is the first series to be developed under the partnership between Ubisoft and Netflix that was announced in 2020.

"We are so excited to work alongside Roberto, David, and our Netflix partners to bring this beloved franchise to series," Margaret Boykin, executive producer and head of content at Ubisoft Film & Television, said in a news release. "We look forward to delivering an experience that speaks to the heart of what fans love about Assassin's Creed, while introducing its unforgettable worlds and timeless themes to new audiences worldwide."

