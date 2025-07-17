Freida Pinto to lead Netflix's 'Unaccustomed Earth' adaptation

July 17 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Thursday that Freida Pinto will lead an adaptation of Unaccustomed Earth on the streaming service. The series is based on the Jhumpa Lahiri short story collection.

Pinto plays Parul Chaudhury in the show, which is set in an Indian-American community in Cambridge, Mass.

A married woman has an affair with her forbidden lover, creating drama within an ensemble of characters in the community.

Madhuri Shekar adapts the stories as writer and showrunner. Shekar executive produces with John Wells, Ritesh Batra, Nisha Ganatra, Erica Saleh, Erin Jontow, Celia Costas and Lahiri.

The series will be eight episodes. Batra will direct the first two.

Pinto made her feature film debut in the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire. She has since appeared in Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Immortals and series The Path, Guerilla and Surface.