Trending
TV
July 16, 2025 / 8:35 AM

'Summer I Turned Pretty' trio talk final season on 'Tonight'

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
The first two episodes of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" arrive on Prime Video Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios
The first two episodes of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" arrive on Prime Video Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

July 16 (UPI) -- The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney are teasing the upcoming third and final season of the show, which arrives Wednesday.

The trio stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday to discuss the love triangle between Belly (Tung) and brothers Jeremiah (Casalegno) and Conrad (Briney).

"Season 2 ended with a major cliffhanger. This was a big deal. I mean, your character, Belly, chose Jeremiah over Conrad," Fallon recapped before asking Tung what she thought about that ending.

"I'm all for her following her heart," the actress responded. "And she's doing what she needs to do in the moment, and following her heart in that moment and in every moment."

In a snippet shared during the show, viewers see Belly watching Jeremiah play Twister when Conrad calls him.

Jeremiah asks Belly to answer and she and Conrad have a quick, awkward exchange.

When asked about Season 3, Tung said, "I think it's a lot more of the emotional rollercoaster you're used to, I guess, and also, you know, there's a little time jump, so we meet the characters in a little bit of a more mature place, I think."

The first two episodes arrive on Prime Video Wednesday, and new episodes will air weekly after that, through Sept. 27.

The series is adapted from the book series penned by Jenny Han.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Richard Armitage plays murder suspect in 'Red Eye' trailer
TV // 17 hours ago
Richard Armitage plays murder suspect in 'Red Eye' trailer
July 15 (UPI) -- Hulu is teasing "Red Eye," a thriller series starring "The Stranger" and "The Hobbit" actor Richard Armitage and arriving on the streamer July 22.
HBO's 'Harry Potter' series enters production in England
TV // 21 hours ago
HBO's 'Harry Potter' series enters production in England
July 15 (UPI) -- HBO announced production has commenced on its "Harry Potter" series, and photos were released showing Dominic McLaughlin and Nick Frost in costume as Harry and Hagrid, respectively.
'Severance,' 'Penguin,' 'White Lotus' lead Emmy nominations
TV // 21 hours ago
'Severance,' 'Penguin,' 'White Lotus' lead Emmy nominations
July 15 (UPI) -- "Severance," "The Penguin," "The White Lotus," "The Last of Us," "The Pitt," "Slow Horses" and other hit TV series earned multiple Emmy Award nominations Tuesday morning. The Primetime Emmys are set for Sept. 14.
Prime Video to bring 'Gen V,' 'Upload' to San Diego Comic-Con
TV // 1 day ago
Prime Video to bring 'Gen V,' 'Upload' to San Diego Comic-Con
July 14 (UPI) -- Prime Video will showcase "Gen V," "Upload," "Hazbin Hotel," "The Legend of Vox Machina" and more programming at San Diego Comic-Con.
'Butterfly' trailer: Daniel Dae Kim stars in Korean-American thriller
TV // 1 day ago
'Butterfly' trailer: Daniel Dae Kim stars in Korean-American thriller
July 14 (UPI) -- "Lost" actor Daniel Dae Kim and "The Secret Art of Human Flight" actress Reina Hardesty star as father-daughter spies in "Butterfly," a new espionage-thriller series coming to Prime Video Aug. 13.
'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' S2 gets photos, 3 new cast members
TV // 1 day ago
'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' S2 gets photos, 3 new cast members
July 14 (UPI) -- The BBC is teasing the sophomore season of "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder" with first-look photos and new cast members. Emma Myers returns to star.
'Gilded Age' teases 'secrets and lies' in new 'weeks ahead' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Gilded Age' teases 'secrets and lies' in new 'weeks ahead' trailer
July 14 (UPI) -- A mid-season trailer from HBO Max is previewing the remaining episodes of "The Gilded Age" Season 3. Carrie Coon, Taissa Farmiga and Christine Baranski star.
Amaya, Bryan win 'Love Island USA' Season 7; Andy Cohen joins reunion
TV // 2 days ago
Amaya, Bryan win 'Love Island USA' Season 7; Andy Cohen joins reunion
July 14 (UPI) -- Contestants Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales were declared the winners of Peacock's "Love Island USA" Season 7 on Sunday. Andy Cohen will co-host the reunion with Ariana Madix.
Noma Dumezweni: Timing for 'Murderbot' is 'absolutely perfect'
TV // 3 days ago
Noma Dumezweni: Timing for 'Murderbot' is 'absolutely perfect'
NEW YORK, July 12 (UPI) -- Noma Dumezweni told UPI the themes of community and acceptance in her sci-fi series, "Murderbot," are relatable and important in 2025.
'Alien: Earth' to launch with companion podcast
TV // 4 days ago
'Alien: Earth' to launch with companion podcast
July 11 (UPI) -- FX is teasing "Alien Earth - The Official Podcast," its upcoming podcast to accompany the release of its new series "Alien: Earth," both arriving Aug. 12.

Trending Stories

Tea Leoni, Tim Daly marry at intimate wedding
Tea Leoni, Tim Daly marry at intimate wedding
WWE 'Raw': Roman Reigns returns, CM Punk earns title shot
WWE 'Raw': Roman Reigns returns, CM Punk earns title shot
HBO's 'Harry Potter' series enters production in England
HBO's 'Harry Potter' series enters production in England
Miley Cyrus won't tour 'Something Beautiful,' cites 'mental wellness'
Miley Cyrus won't tour 'Something Beautiful,' cites 'mental wellness'
Famous birthdays for July 13: Patrick Stewart, Harrison Ford
Famous birthdays for July 13: Patrick Stewart, Harrison Ford

Follow Us