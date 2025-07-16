The first two episodes of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" arrive on Prime Video Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

July 16 (UPI) -- The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney are teasing the upcoming third and final season of the show, which arrives Wednesday.

The trio stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday to discuss the love triangle between Belly (Tung) and brothers Jeremiah (Casalegno) and Conrad (Briney).

"Season 2 ended with a major cliffhanger. This was a big deal. I mean, your character, Belly, chose Jeremiah over Conrad," Fallon recapped before asking Tung what she thought about that ending.

"I'm all for her following her heart," the actress responded. "And she's doing what she needs to do in the moment, and following her heart in that moment and in every moment."

In a snippet shared during the show, viewers see Belly watching Jeremiah play Twister when Conrad calls him.

Jeremiah asks Belly to answer and she and Conrad have a quick, awkward exchange.

When asked about Season 3, Tung said, "I think it's a lot more of the emotional rollercoaster you're used to, I guess, and also, you know, there's a little time jump, so we meet the characters in a little bit of a more mature place, I think."

The first two episodes arrive on Prime Video Wednesday, and new episodes will air weekly after that, through Sept. 27.

The series is adapted from the book series penned by Jenny Han.