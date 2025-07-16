Trending
July 16, 2025 / 11:23 AM

Demogorgons terrify in 'Stranger Things' Season 5 teaser

By Jessica Inman
Millie Bobby Brown returns as Eleven in "Stranger Things" Season 5. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Millie Bobby Brown returns as Eleven in "Stranger Things" Season 5. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

July 16 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

The preview released Wednesday shows the cast facing off against vicious monsters known as Demogorgons.

"Picking up in the fall of 1987, Stranger Things 5 finds the town scarred by the opening of the rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: to find and kill Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower)," an official synopsis reads.

Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is hiding amid a military quarantine and Vecna is MIA.

Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono, Amybeth McNulty, Nell Fisher, Jack Connelly, Alex Breaux and Linda Hamilton star.

The first suite of episodes arrives Nov. 26, while Volume 2 arrives on the streamer on Christmas Day. The series finale premieres Dec. 31 on New Year's Eve.

Millie Bobby Brown's career: 'Stranger Things,' red carpets, films

"Stranger Things" actors Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Millie Bobby Brown arrive for the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 18, 2016. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Jessica Camacho: 'Countdown' agent great at reading people, situations
TV // 1 hour ago
Jessica Camacho: 'Countdown' agent great at reading people, situations
NEW YORK, July 16 (UPI) -- Jessica Camacho told UPI that Amber Oliveras, the DEA agent she plays in "Countdown," is a strong, smart, essential member of the team in the action-drama show.
Joaquin Phoenix 'so sorry' for 'horrible' 2009 'Letterman' interview
TV // 1 hour ago
Joaquin Phoenix 'so sorry' for 'horrible' 2009 'Letterman' interview
July 16 (UPI) -- "Eddington" star Joaquin Phoenix apologized for his "horrible," "uncomfortable" 2009 interview with David Letterman during his visit to "The Late Show" Tuesday.
'Summer I Turned Pretty' trio talk final season on 'Tonight'
TV // 4 hours ago
'Summer I Turned Pretty' trio talk final season on 'Tonight'
July 16 (UPI) -- "The Summer I Turned Pretty" stars Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney teased the upcoming third and final season of the show, arriving Wednesday.
Richard Armitage plays murder suspect in 'Red Eye' trailer
TV // 20 hours ago
Richard Armitage plays murder suspect in 'Red Eye' trailer
July 15 (UPI) -- Hulu is teasing "Red Eye," a thriller series starring "The Stranger" and "The Hobbit" actor Richard Armitage and arriving on the streamer July 22.
HBO's 'Harry Potter' series enters production in England
TV // 1 day ago
HBO's 'Harry Potter' series enters production in England
July 15 (UPI) -- HBO announced production has commenced on its "Harry Potter" series, and photos were released showing Dominic McLaughlin and Nick Frost in costume as Harry and Hagrid, respectively.
'Severance,' 'Penguin,' 'White Lotus' lead Emmy nominations
TV // 1 day ago
'Severance,' 'Penguin,' 'White Lotus' lead Emmy nominations
July 15 (UPI) -- "Severance," "The Penguin," "The White Lotus," "The Last of Us," "The Pitt," "Slow Horses" and other hit TV series earned multiple Emmy Award nominations Tuesday morning. The Primetime Emmys are set for Sept. 14.
Prime Video to bring 'Gen V,' 'Upload' to San Diego Comic-Con
TV // 1 day ago
Prime Video to bring 'Gen V,' 'Upload' to San Diego Comic-Con
July 14 (UPI) -- Prime Video will showcase "Gen V," "Upload," "Hazbin Hotel," "The Legend of Vox Machina" and more programming at San Diego Comic-Con.
'Butterfly' trailer: Daniel Dae Kim stars in Korean-American thriller
TV // 1 day ago
'Butterfly' trailer: Daniel Dae Kim stars in Korean-American thriller
July 14 (UPI) -- "Lost" actor Daniel Dae Kim and "The Secret Art of Human Flight" actress Reina Hardesty star as father-daughter spies in "Butterfly," a new espionage-thriller series coming to Prime Video Aug. 13.
'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' S2 gets photos, 3 new cast members
TV // 2 days ago
'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' S2 gets photos, 3 new cast members
July 14 (UPI) -- The BBC is teasing the sophomore season of "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder" with first-look photos and new cast members. Emma Myers returns to star.
'Gilded Age' teases 'secrets and lies' in new 'weeks ahead' trailer
TV // 2 days ago
'Gilded Age' teases 'secrets and lies' in new 'weeks ahead' trailer
July 14 (UPI) -- A mid-season trailer from HBO Max is previewing the remaining episodes of "The Gilded Age" Season 3. Carrie Coon, Taissa Farmiga and Christine Baranski star.

