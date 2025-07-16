Trending
TV
July 16, 2025 / 10:47 AM

Joaquin Phoenix 'so sorry' for 'horrible' 2009 'Letterman' interview

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Joaquin Phoenix apologized for his "horrible," "uncomfortable" 2009 interview with David Letterman during his visit to "The Late Show" Tuesday. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
1 of 5 | Joaquin Phoenix apologized for his "horrible," "uncomfortable" 2009 interview with David Letterman during his visit to "The Late Show" Tuesday. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Eddington star Joaquin Phoenix is apologizing for his "horrible" 2009 interview on The Late Show with David Letterman.

The actor, 50, discussed the experience when he stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday.

In 2009, Phoenix spoke to then-Late Show host David Letterman while in character for his film I'm Not Here, in which he portrays a version of himself who quits acting to become a hip-hop artist. His appearance and behavior during the interview led some to believe Phoenix was having a mental breakdown.

"It was horrible. It was so uncomfortable. I regret it. I'll never do it again. I'm so sorry," the actor told Colbert with a smile.

"It was strange because in some ways, it was a success, and it was also just one of the worst nights of my life," he added.

Phoenix said the situation happened because he stayed in character for the duration of filming, which lasted longer than he anticipated.

"We shot for over a year. I did not anticipate that. I thought I was going to be several weeks, maybe a couple months, and what happened was -- because it started out just in my house... and then we started going public," he said, adding, "I had to keep it going."

Phoenix next stars in Eddington, which opens in theaters Friday. The film is directed by Ari Aster and also features Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, Austin Butler and Luke Grimes.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Summer I Turned Pretty' trio talk final season on 'Tonight'
TV // 2 hours ago
'Summer I Turned Pretty' trio talk final season on 'Tonight'
July 16 (UPI) -- "The Summer I Turned Pretty" stars Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney teased the upcoming third and final season of the show, arriving Wednesday.
Richard Armitage plays murder suspect in 'Red Eye' trailer
TV // 19 hours ago
Richard Armitage plays murder suspect in 'Red Eye' trailer
July 15 (UPI) -- Hulu is teasing "Red Eye," a thriller series starring "The Stranger" and "The Hobbit" actor Richard Armitage and arriving on the streamer July 22.
HBO's 'Harry Potter' series enters production in England
TV // 22 hours ago
HBO's 'Harry Potter' series enters production in England
July 15 (UPI) -- HBO announced production has commenced on its "Harry Potter" series, and photos were released showing Dominic McLaughlin and Nick Frost in costume as Harry and Hagrid, respectively.
'Severance,' 'Penguin,' 'White Lotus' lead Emmy nominations
TV // 22 hours ago
'Severance,' 'Penguin,' 'White Lotus' lead Emmy nominations
July 15 (UPI) -- "Severance," "The Penguin," "The White Lotus," "The Last of Us," "The Pitt," "Slow Horses" and other hit TV series earned multiple Emmy Award nominations Tuesday morning. The Primetime Emmys are set for Sept. 14.
Prime Video to bring 'Gen V,' 'Upload' to San Diego Comic-Con
TV // 1 day ago
Prime Video to bring 'Gen V,' 'Upload' to San Diego Comic-Con
July 14 (UPI) -- Prime Video will showcase "Gen V," "Upload," "Hazbin Hotel," "The Legend of Vox Machina" and more programming at San Diego Comic-Con.
'Butterfly' trailer: Daniel Dae Kim stars in Korean-American thriller
TV // 1 day ago
'Butterfly' trailer: Daniel Dae Kim stars in Korean-American thriller
July 14 (UPI) -- "Lost" actor Daniel Dae Kim and "The Secret Art of Human Flight" actress Reina Hardesty star as father-daughter spies in "Butterfly," a new espionage-thriller series coming to Prime Video Aug. 13.
'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' S2 gets photos, 3 new cast members
TV // 1 day ago
'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' S2 gets photos, 3 new cast members
July 14 (UPI) -- The BBC is teasing the sophomore season of "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder" with first-look photos and new cast members. Emma Myers returns to star.
'Gilded Age' teases 'secrets and lies' in new 'weeks ahead' trailer
TV // 2 days ago
'Gilded Age' teases 'secrets and lies' in new 'weeks ahead' trailer
July 14 (UPI) -- A mid-season trailer from HBO Max is previewing the remaining episodes of "The Gilded Age" Season 3. Carrie Coon, Taissa Farmiga and Christine Baranski star.
Amaya, Bryan win 'Love Island USA' Season 7; Andy Cohen joins reunion
TV // 2 days ago
Amaya, Bryan win 'Love Island USA' Season 7; Andy Cohen joins reunion
July 14 (UPI) -- Contestants Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales were declared the winners of Peacock's "Love Island USA" Season 7 on Sunday. Andy Cohen will co-host the reunion with Ariana Madix.
Noma Dumezweni: Timing for 'Murderbot' is 'absolutely perfect'
TV // 4 days ago
Noma Dumezweni: Timing for 'Murderbot' is 'absolutely perfect'
NEW YORK, July 12 (UPI) -- Noma Dumezweni told UPI the themes of community and acceptance in her sci-fi series, "Murderbot," are relatable and important in 2025.

Trending Stories

WWE 'Raw': Roman Reigns returns, CM Punk earns title shot
WWE 'Raw': Roman Reigns returns, CM Punk earns title shot
Tea Leoni, Tim Daly marry at intimate wedding
Tea Leoni, Tim Daly marry at intimate wedding
HBO's 'Harry Potter' series enters production in England
HBO's 'Harry Potter' series enters production in England
Miley Cyrus won't tour 'Something Beautiful,' cites 'mental wellness'
Miley Cyrus won't tour 'Something Beautiful,' cites 'mental wellness'
Famous birthdays for July 13: Patrick Stewart, Harrison Ford
Famous birthdays for July 13: Patrick Stewart, Harrison Ford

Follow Us