July 16, 2025 / 11:46 AM

Jessica Camacho: 'Countdown' agent great at reading people, situations

By Karen Butler
Jessica Camacho and Jensen Ackles star in "Countdown," airing on Wednesdays. Photo courtesy of Prime Video
1 of 2 | Jessica Camacho and Jensen Ackles star in "Countdown," airing on Wednesdays. Photo courtesy of Prime Video

NEW YORK, July 16 (UPI) -- Bosch: Legacy, Sleepy Hollow and The Flash alum Jessica Camacho says Amber Oliveras, the DEA agent she plays, is a strong, smart, essential member of her team on the freshman action-drama series Countdown.

"She specializes in going undercover, so she's good at slipping into different identities," Camacho, 42, told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

"She's good at selling a story. She's good at reading people, assessing a situation very quickly, paying attention, putting a plan together, executing that plan. She's got a lot of skills. She's quite capable, in summary."

With new episodes rolling out Wednesdays, the Prime Video show follows a multi-department task force investigating the brazen murder of a Department of Homeland Security agent.

The role is a physically demanding one for Camacho, whose Oliveras is always on the move, chasing down the bad guys.

"That part was challenging, but also fun to kind of rise up to that occasion and dig within myself for that great resilience, for that internal strength to show up properly and to give her the energy that she deserves," Camacho said. "It was hard, but it was great."

Eric Dane's Nathan Blythe is the FBI senior special agent in charge of the operation, while Jensen Ackles plays Mark Meachum, a hotshot LAPD detective.

Drop and God Friended Me actress Violett Beane, 29, plays tech-savvy rookie FBI Agent Evan Shepherd, who graduated at the top of her class at Quantico.

"She's the newest addition to the team," Beane said.

"She is young. She's eager. She has a lot to prove and she doesn't always say the right things, but she means well."

Over the course of the season, Evan's cyber-expertise proves valuable to the team.

"She finds a few of the clues that are pretty pertinent to the case and offers the skill set, whether it be hacking -- which she doesn't like it to be called that, but that's what it is -- coding, other things, where she's able to find sort of that little piece of the puzzle that maybe was overlooked," Beane said.

"She does a lot of computer work, a lot behind the computer, but you see her get out into the field, interrogating people, interviewing them. It's been so fun to play," she added.

Like the other younger members of the task force, Evan finds herself constantly seeking Blythe's approval.

"We had this ongoing thing on set where we were just like: 'Dad? Papa?'" Beane laughed. "Everyone, I feel like, is sort of vying for Blythe's approval."

"We want to please him," Camacho agreed.

"Every character respects Blythe so much and, so, we want his approval and I think Evan, being the youngest one, she's definitely vying for it a bit more."

