July 16, 2025 / 2:27 PM

'Drag Race Philippines' unveils 'Slaysian Royale' Season 1 cast

By Jessica Inman
WOW Presents Plus has announced the cast of "Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale." Photo courtesy of WOW Presents Plus
July 16 (UPI) -- Drag Race Philippines is getting a Vs. The World version of the series, titled Slaysian Royale.

Season 1 members were announced Wednesday. Actor and model Paolo Ballesteros will host.

The upcoming installment of the Drag Race world will feature 12 "fan-favorite Asian queens bringing their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to battle for the crown in the premiere season," a press release states.

The queens include Arizona Brandy and Bernie from Philippines Season 2, Brigiding and Vinas Deluxe from Philippines Season 1, Khianna from Philippines Season 3, Ivory Glaze from Down Under Season 3, Kitty Space from France Season 2, Madame Yoko from Belgique Season 2, Siam Phusri from Thailand Season 3, Suki Doll from Canada Season, Sum Ting Wong from UK Season 1 and Yuhua from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10.

The series will air on WOW Presents Plus Aug. 13.

