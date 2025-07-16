Trending
July 16, 2025 / 3:30 PM

'Walking Dead: Dead City' renewed for Season 3

By Fred Topel
Lauren Cohan, seen at the 2018 premiere of "Mile 22" in Los Angeles," will return for "The Walking Dead: Dead City" Season 3. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Lauren Cohan, seen at the 2018 premiere of "Mile 22" in Los Angeles," will return for "The Walking Dead: Dead City" Season 3. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- AMC Networks announced Wednesday it has renewed The Walking Dead: Dead City for a third seasons. Production begins in Boston, Mass., this fall.

Dead City is set in a post-apocalyptic New York where Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) encounter new gangs of survivors, and many more zombies. The show films in Boston to double for New York.

Seth Hoffman takes over as Season 3 showrunner from Eli Jorné. Hoffman wrote and co-executive produced three seasons of the main Walking Dead series.

Dead City is one of three ongoing Walking Dead spinoffs, along with Daryl Dixon, starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, and The Ones Who Live, starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira. Dead City Season 2 concluded June 22.

Morgan spoke with UPI in April about his movie Neighborhood Watch, during which he mentioned he is contracted for two more seasons of Dead City, of which Season 3 will be one. In May, he told UPI he is still enjoying the growth of Negan from the series to the spinoff.

