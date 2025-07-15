Trending
July 15, 2025

Richard Armitage plays murder suspect in 'Red Eye' trailer

By Jessica Inman
Actor Richard Armitage attends the premiere of the motion picture fantasy "The Hobbit: The Battle of Five Armies" in 2014. He stars in "Red Eye" coming to Hulu. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
July 15 (UPI) -- Hulu is teasing Red Eye, a series starring The Stranger and The Hobbit actor Richard Armitage.

In the new thriller, Armitage portrays Dr. Matthew Nolan, an accused murderer who maintains that he is innocent.

London police officer DC Hana Li (Jing Lusi) escorts Matthew on a red eye flight to Beijing. The plane is carrying over 200 passengers and a deadly assassin.

"You have to help me," Matthew says in the trailer released Tuesday.

"Don't make this harder than it has to be," Hana responds.

"But after an incident occurs on-board, she finds herself embroiled in an escalating conspiracy," the official synopsis reads.

The series arrives on the streamer July 22.

