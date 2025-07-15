July 15 (UPI) -- Hulu is teasing Red Eye, a series starring The Stranger and The Hobbit actor Richard Armitage.

In the new thriller, Armitage portrays Dr. Matthew Nolan, an accused murderer who maintains that he is innocent.

London police officer DC Hana Li (Jing Lusi) escorts Matthew on a red eye flight to Beijing. The plane is carrying over 200 passengers and a deadly assassin.

"You have to help me," Matthew says in the trailer released Tuesday.

"Don't make this harder than it has to be," Hana responds.

"But after an incident occurs on-board, she finds herself embroiled in an escalating conspiracy," the official synopsis reads.

The series arrives on the streamer July 22.