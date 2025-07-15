'Severance,' 'Penguin,' 'White Lotus' lead Emmy nominations

July 15 (UPI) -- Severance, The Penguin, The White Lotus and other hit TV series earned multiple Emmy Award nominations Tuesday morning.
Actors Brenda Song and Harvey Guillen announced the nominees during a live-stream on the Emmys website and social media pages.
Severance leads the nominees with 27 nominations, including Best Drama. The Penguin follows with 24 nominations, while The White Lotus and The Studio are up for 23 awards each.
Other shows with multiple nominations include The Last of Us, The Pitt, Paradise, Slow Horses, Abbott Elementary and The Bear.
Winners are to be announced at a gala Sept. 14 at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the show, which is set to air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.
The nominees in the top categories are:
Best Drama
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Best Actor in a Drama
Sterling K. Brown Paradise
Gary Oldman Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal The Last of Us
Adam Scott Severance
Noah Wyle The Pitt
Best Actress in a Drama
Kathy Bates Matlock
Sharon Horgan Bad Sisters
Britt Lower Severance
Bella Ramsey The Last of Us
Kerri Russell The Diplomat
Best Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows
Best Actor in a Comedy
Adam Brody Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen The Studio
Jason Siegel Shrinking
Martin Short Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White The Bear
Best Actress in a Comedy
Uzo Aduba The Residence
Kristen Bell Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri The Bear
Jean Smart Hacks