July 15, 2025 / 12:10 PM

'Severance,' 'Penguin,' 'White Lotus' lead Emmy nominations

By Karen Butler
Adam Scott and "Severance" are nominated at the Primetime Emmy Awards.
July 15 (UPI) -- Severance, The Penguin, The White Lotus and other hit TV series earned multiple Emmy Award nominations Tuesday morning.

Actors Brenda Song and Harvey Guillen announced the nominees during a live-stream on the Emmys website and social media pages.

Severance leads the nominees with 27 nominations, including Best Drama. The Penguin follows with 24 nominations, while The White Lotus and The Studio are up for 23 awards each.

Other shows with multiple nominations include The Last of Us, The Pitt, Paradise, Slow Horses, Abbott Elementary and The Bear.

Winners are to be announced at a gala Sept. 14 at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the show, which is set to air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

The nominees in the top categories are:

Best Drama

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best Actor in a Drama

Sterling K. Brown Paradise

Gary Oldman Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal The Last of Us

Adam Scott Severance

Noah Wyle The Pitt

Best Actress in a Drama

Kathy Bates Matlock

Sharon Horgan Bad Sisters

Britt Lower Severance

Bella Ramsey The Last of Us

Kerri Russell The Diplomat

Best Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Actor in a Comedy

Adam Brody Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen The Studio

Jason Siegel Shrinking

Martin Short Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White The Bear

Best Actress in a Comedy

Uzo Aduba The Residence

Kristen Bell Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri The Bear

Jean Smart Hacks

