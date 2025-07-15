Trending
HBO's 'Harry Potter' series enters production in England

By Ben Hooper
July 15 (UPI) -- HBO announced production has commenced on its Harry Potter series, and photos were released showing Dominic McLaughlin and Nick Frost in costume as Harry and Hagrid, respectively.

The cable network said the show, which is scheduled to release in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max, has entered production at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, England.

Photos were posted to social media showing McLaughlin and Frost in costume on set.

HBO also announced new additions to the cast, including Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander.

Previously-announced cast members include Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape.

The series, based on the series of books by J.K. Rowling, is written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner.

Rowling's books were previously adapted as a series of films starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

