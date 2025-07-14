Prime Video to bring 'Gen V,' 'Upload' to San Diego Comic-Con

July 14 (UPI) -- Prime Video has announced its programming panels for the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con.

The streamer will showcase such series as The Mighty Nein, The Legend of Vox Machina, Hazbin Hotel, Helluva Boss, Upload, Butterfly and Gen V.

The lineup kicks off with a July 24 11:15 p.m. panel featuring cast members from Mighty Nein and Vox Machina. Laura Bailey, Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Liam O'Brien, Ashley Jonson, Taliesin Jaffe, Sam Riegel and Travis Willingham will be in attendance.

Vivenne Medrano, Erika Henningsen, Amir Talai, Brandon Rogers and Richard Horvitz will be present during the 12:30 p.m. "Hellaverse" panel, which includes both Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss.

The Upload Complete panel July 25 features "clips and conversation with Greg Daniels and the cast of Upload, while Daniel Dae Kim and other cast and crew will present Butterfly during the 1:30 p.m. panel.

Jaz Sinclair, Erek Luh, Maddie Phillips, Hamish Linklater and P.J. Byrne are among the cast members who will attend the Gen V panel at 3:45 p.m. The Boys spinoff was renewed for Season 2 in 2023.