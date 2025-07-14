TV
July 14, 2025 / 7:43 AM

Amaya and Bryan win 'Love Island USA' Season 7

By Karen Butler
Left to right, Amaya Espinal, Ariana Madix and Bryan Arenales star in "Love Island USA." Photo by Ben Symons/Peacock
Left to right, Amaya Espinal, Ariana Madix and Bryan Arenales star in "Love Island USA." Photo by Ben Symons/Peacock

July 14 (UPI) -- Contestants Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales were declared the winners of Peacock's Love Island USA Season 7 on Sunday.

The couple will share a $100,000 cash prize.

The runners-up were Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen.

Ariana Madix hosted the reality competition series, which took place in Fiji.

"Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as Islanders face brand new couples' challenges, jaw-dropping twists and turns, and even a few surprise guests," the streaming service said in a press release before the show's season premiere last month.

"Once again, viewers will be able to vote for their favorite couples via the Love Island USA app to determine which Islanders will re-couple, who will remain in the villa, and who goes home heartbroken."

