July 14, 2025 / 12:39 PM

'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' S2 gets photos, 3 new cast members

By Jessica Inman
Emma Myers stars in "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder" Season 2. Photo courtesy of BBC
July 14 (UPI) -- The BBC is teasing the sophomore season of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder with first-look photos and new cast members.

The mystery series takes its inspiration from books penned by Holly Jackson, who is also adapting Season 2 for television.

One of the sneak-preview photographs released Monday shows Pip (Emma Myers) standing in front of a missing person poster. She is looking over her shoulder, as though someone is behind her.

"After solving the Andie Bell case, Pip's world has been transformed by her actions, and not always for the better. Pip is determined to fix the fallout -- and stay away from any more investigations," an official synopsis reads. "But as Max Hastings' trial approaches, Connor's brother Jamie suddenly disappears and Pip finds herself in a race against time to find him."

Eden Hambelton-Davies has been cast to portray Jamie Reynolds. Also joining the cast are Misia Butler, Jack Rowan, Anna Brindle, Peter Sullivan, Freddie Thorp, Lu Corfield, Stephanie Street and Freddie England.

Other returning stars include Zain Iqbal, Henry Ashton, Asha Banks, Yali Topol Margalith and Jude Morgan-Collie.

A release date has not yet been shared.

Season 1 also streamed on Netflix.

