July 14, 2025 / 10:54 AM

'Gilded Age' teases 'secrets and lies' in new 'weeks ahead' trailer

By Jessica Inman
Carrie Coon arrives for the Primetime Emmy Awards in September. She returns as Bertha Russell in "The Gilded Age" Season 3. File Photo by Chris Chew.
1 of 5 | Carrie Coon arrives for the Primetime Emmy Awards in September. She returns as Bertha Russell in "The Gilded Age" Season 3. File Photo by Chris Chew. | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- A mid-season trailer from HBO Max is previewing the remaining episodes of The Gilded Age Season 3.

New marriages, lies and secrets abound in the "weeks ahead" trailer released Sunday after the premiere of Episode 4, titled "Marriage is a Gamble."

"It turns out I didn't know Larry (Harry Richardson) as well as I thought," Louisa (Marian Brook) says in the trailer. "...Every man in my life has failed me."

Meanwhile, Ada (Cynthia Nixon) bemoans that she "seems to be in charge of a house that is falling apart" and sister Agnes (Christine Baranski) declares "I feel there's a spy around every corner."

Across the street, George (Morgan Spector) grapples with the potential loss of all that he's built, which includes trust in his wife Bertha (Carrie Coon).

In addition, Peggy (Denee Benton) is being courted and Gladys (Taissa Farmiga) is getting used to her new life as a duchess.

Other members of the ensemble cast include Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kate Baldwin, Victoria Clark, John Ellison Conlee, Michael Cumpsty, Kelley Curran, Jordan Donica, Jessica Frances Dukes, Claybourne Elder, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, Lisa Gay Hamilton, Ward Horton, Simon Jones, Celia Kennan-Bolger, Ben Lamb and Nathan Lane.

