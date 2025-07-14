Trending
'Butterfly' trailer: Daniel Dae Kim stars in Korean-American thriller

By Jessica Inman
Daniel Dae Kim arrives on the red carpet at the Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City in June. He stars in and executive produces an upcoming spy thriller on Prime Video, "Butterfly." File Photo by Angelina Katsanis/UPI
1 of 5 | Daniel Dae Kim arrives on the red carpet at the Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City in June. He stars in and executive produces an upcoming spy thriller on Prime Video, "Butterfly." File Photo by Angelina Katsanis/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Lost actor Daniel Dae Kim and The Secret Art of Human Flight actress Reina Hardesty star as father-daughter spies in Butterfly, a new espionage-thriller series coming to Prime Video Aug. 13.

A trailer released Monday shows David Jung (Kim) approaching his daughter Rebecca (Hardesty).

"You can't keep living this life," he says as the trailer begins. "At some point you start to lose yourself. That's why I came back for you."

Rebecca points a gun at David, recognizing the man she'd been assigned to kill as her father, whom she thought was dead.

"You let me grow up thinking that you'd been killed," she says as the preview continues.

He insists that his disappearance was for his young daughter's protection.

The series is based on Arash Amel's graphic novel series, and also stars Piper Perabo, Louis Landau, Kim Ji-hoon, Park Hae-soo, Kim Tae-hee, Charles Parnell, Sean Dulake, Nayoon Kim, Sung Dong-il and Lee Il-hwa.

"Butterfly is the realization of a longtime dream to bring together American and Korean storytellers and create a show that bridges two cultures that I love deeply. I couldn't be happier with the creative team we've assembled, both in front of and behind the camera," said Kim, who also executive produces, in a statement.

