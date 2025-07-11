Apple TV+ renews Alexander Skarsgard's 'Murderbot' for Season 2

July 11 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has renewed its sci-fi dramedy, Murderbot, for a second season.

"We're so grateful for the response that Murderbot has received, and delighted that we're getting to go back to Martha Wells' world to work with Alexander, Apple, CBS Studios and the rest of the team," creators and executive producers Chris and Paul Weitz said in a statement Thursday.

The adaptation of Martha Wells' novella stars Alexander Skarsgard, Noma Dumezweni, David Dastmalchian, Sabrina Wu, Akshay Khanna, Tattiawna Jones and Tamara Podemski.

The story kicks off when Murderbot -- a partly organic, security unit cyborg (Skarsgard) -- finds a way to override its "obey" function and think for itself as it is assigned to guard a group of free-spirited scientists led by Gurathin (David Dastmalchian) and Mensah (Noma Dumezweni).

Season 1 wraps up on Friday.