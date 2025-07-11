Trending
TV
July 11, 2025 / 7:33 AM

Apple TV+ renews Alexander Skarsgard's 'Murderbot' for Season 2

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Alexander Skarsgard is returning for a second season of "Murderbot" on APple TV+. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Alexander Skarsgard is returning for a second season of "Murderbot" on APple TV+. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has renewed its sci-fi dramedy, Murderbot, for a second season.

"We're so grateful for the response that Murderbot has received, and delighted that we're getting to go back to Martha Wells' world to work with Alexander, Apple, CBS Studios and the rest of the team," creators and executive producers Chris and Paul Weitz said in a statement Thursday.

The adaptation of Martha Wells' novella stars Alexander Skarsgard, Noma Dumezweni, David Dastmalchian, Sabrina Wu, Akshay Khanna, Tattiawna Jones and Tamara Podemski.

The story kicks off when Murderbot -- a partly organic, security unit cyborg (Skarsgard) -- finds a way to override its "obey" function and think for itself as it is assigned to guard a group of free-spirited scientists led by Gurathin (David Dastmalchian) and Mensah (Noma Dumezweni).

Season 1 wraps up on Friday.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Scrubs' officially returning with 3 original stars
TV // 15 hours ago
'Scrubs' officially returning with 3 original stars
July 10 (UPI) -- ABC announced Thursday that it has ordered the revival of "Scrubs," confirming three original cast members returning.
'King of the Hill' Season 14 gets a trailer, Ronny Chieng joins cast
TV // 16 hours ago
'King of the Hill' Season 14 gets a trailer, Ronny Chieng joins cast
July 10 (UPI) -- Hulu released a trailer for "King of the Hill" Season 14 and announced Ronny Chieng is joining the cast, taking over the role of Khan Souphanousinphone.
Netflix drops trailer for 'Sakamoto Days' Season 1, Part 2
TV // 16 hours ago
Netflix drops trailer for 'Sakamoto Days' Season 1, Part 2
July 10 (UPI) -- Netflix released a trailer for Season 1, Part 2 of anime series "Sakamoto Days," which follows a former assassin thrust back into a world of violence to protect his family.
Frank travels to New Foodland in 'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' S2 trailer
TV // 16 hours ago
Frank travels to New Foodland in 'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' S2 trailer
July 10 (UPI) -- Prime Video is previewing Season 2 of "Sausage Party: Foodtopia," which arrives on the streamer Aug. 13. Seth Rogen returns to lead the voice cast.
Claire's mom travels back in time in 'Outlander' prequel trailer
TV // 17 hours ago
Claire's mom travels back in time in 'Outlander' prequel trailer
July 10 (UPI) -- Starz is previewing the "Outlander" prequel series "Blood of my Blood" ahead of its Aug. 8 premiere. The show follows both Jamie and Claire's parents.
'Upload' final season gets photos, Aug. premiere date
TV // 17 hours ago
'Upload' final season gets photos, Aug. premiere date
July 10 (UPI) -- The fourth and final season of science-fiction comedy series "Upload" is due on Prime Video Aug. 25, the streamer announced Thursday.
Larry David, Obamas team up for HBO sketch comedy series
TV // 17 hours ago
Larry David, Obamas team up for HBO sketch comedy series
July 10 (UPI) -- HBO announced Thursday that it has ordered a new sketch comedy series from Larry David and Barack and Michelle Obama's production company, Higher Ground. David and the Obamas joked about the collaboration.
'The Office' spinoff 'The Paper' premieres Sept. 4 on Peacock
TV // 18 hours ago
'The Office' spinoff 'The Paper' premieres Sept. 4 on Peacock
July 10 (UPI) -- Peacock announced a Sept. 4 premiere date for "The Paper" on Thursday. "The Paper" is a spinoff of NBC's "The Office."
Jason Momoa plays 'Chief of War' in trailer for Apple TV+ series
TV // 18 hours ago
Jason Momoa plays 'Chief of War' in trailer for Apple TV+ series
July 10 (UPI) -- Jason Momoa tries to avoid "another needless war" in the trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ series "Chief of War." The show explores the unification and colonization of Hawai'i.
Tom Brady takes over U.K. soccer team in 'Brady & the Blues' trailer
TV // 20 hours ago
Tom Brady takes over U.K. soccer team in 'Brady & the Blues' trailer
July 10 (UPI) -- Former NFL player Tom Brady's new endeavor to "make Birmingham City a world-class" soccer team is the subject of "Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues," a new five-part docuseries coming to Prime Video.

Trending Stories

'Love Island's' Cierra Ortega is 'truly' sorry for using racial slur
'Love Island's' Cierra Ortega is 'truly' sorry for using racial slur
'Scrubs' officially returning with 3 original stars
'Scrubs' officially returning with 3 original stars
Simon Helberg finally gets to play the hero in 'Poker Face'
Simon Helberg finally gets to play the hero in 'Poker Face'
Frank travels to New Foodland in 'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' S2 trailer
Frank travels to New Foodland in 'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' S2 trailer
Larry David, Obamas team up for HBO sketch comedy series
Larry David, Obamas team up for HBO sketch comedy series

Follow Us