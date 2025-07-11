Trending
TV
July 11, 2025 / 2:35 PM

'Neighbours' wraps production ahead of show's end

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
The "Neighbors" revival has finished filming its final episodes. Photo courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios
The "Neighbors" revival has finished filming its final episodes. Photo courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

July 11 (UPI) -- The revival of Australian soap opera Neighbours has wrapped production for the last time.

The show's official Instagram account announced Friday that filming has finished ahead of the show's final bow on Prime Video in December.

"It's with a heavy heart that our incredible cast and crew wrap for the final time," the post's caption reads. "As sad as this day may be, we can't wait for you to see the amazing storylines that are about to unfold over the coming six months. Together we have been, and always will be, the perfect blend."

Matt Wilson, who stars in the revival, commented on the post.

"Oh man," he said. "I love this show and these people with all my heart."

The revival is the "continuation of the long-running series" that premiered in 1985 and was canceled in 2022.

The show was picked up by Amazon's Freevee that same year, before ultimately finding a home on Prime Video.

According to an official synopsis, the show follows "the lives, loves and challenges of the residents on Ramsay Street in Erinsborough, Australia, a fictional suburb of Melbourne.

The original soap featured such names as Margot Robbie, Kylie Minogue and Russell Crowe.

The revival stars Alan Fletcher, Annie Jones, Candice Leask, Emerald Chan, Georgie Stone, Hannah Monson, Jackie Woodburne, Lloyd Will, Lucinda Armstrong Hall, Lucida Cowden, Majella Davis, Marley Williams, Wilson, Naomi Rukavina, Rebeka Elmaloglou, Riley Bryant, Ryan Moloney, Sara West, Shiv Palekar, Stefan Dennis, Takaya Honda, Tim Kano, Xavier Molyneux, April Rose Pengilly, Costa D'Angelo, Georgia Walters, Guy Pearce, Ian Smith, Jessica Muschamp, Jodi Gordon, Melissa Bell, Barton, Nathan Borg, Viva Bianca and Trevor the Dog.

Executive producer Jason Herbison expressed hope for a future reboot.

"Once again, we will be resting the residents of Ramsay Street on a hopeful note, with some tantalizing possibilities for a future chapter," he said, per Deadline.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Michael C. Hall: 'Dexter' reclaims who he really is in 'Resurrection'
TV // 5 hours ago
Michael C. Hall: 'Dexter' reclaims who he really is in 'Resurrection'
NEW YORK, July 11 (UPI) -- Michael C. Hall told UPI the titular serial killer's murder of an innocent man at the end of "New Blood" continues to have dire ramifications in "Dexter: Resurrection," particularly concerning his teen son Harrison.
Apple TV+ renews Alexander Skarsgard's 'Murderbot' for Season 2
TV // 7 hours ago
Apple TV+ renews Alexander Skarsgard's 'Murderbot' for Season 2
July 11 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has renewed its sci-fi dramedy, "Murderbot," for a second season.
'Scrubs' officially returning with 3 original stars
TV // 21 hours ago
'Scrubs' officially returning with 3 original stars
July 10 (UPI) -- ABC announced Thursday that it has ordered the revival of "Scrubs," confirming three original cast members returning.
'King of the Hill' Season 14 gets a trailer, Ronny Chieng joins cast
TV // 22 hours ago
'King of the Hill' Season 14 gets a trailer, Ronny Chieng joins cast
July 10 (UPI) -- Hulu released a trailer for "King of the Hill" Season 14 and announced Ronny Chieng is joining the cast, taking over the role of Khan Souphanousinphone.
Netflix drops trailer for 'Sakamoto Days' Season 1, Part 2
TV // 22 hours ago
Netflix drops trailer for 'Sakamoto Days' Season 1, Part 2
July 10 (UPI) -- Netflix released a trailer for Season 1, Part 2 of anime series "Sakamoto Days," which follows a former assassin thrust back into a world of violence to protect his family.
Frank travels to New Foodland in 'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' S2 trailer
TV // 22 hours ago
Frank travels to New Foodland in 'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' S2 trailer
July 10 (UPI) -- Prime Video is previewing Season 2 of "Sausage Party: Foodtopia," which arrives on the streamer Aug. 13. Seth Rogen returns to lead the voice cast.
Claire's mom travels back in time in 'Outlander' prequel trailer
TV // 23 hours ago
Claire's mom travels back in time in 'Outlander' prequel trailer
July 10 (UPI) -- Starz is previewing the "Outlander" prequel series "Blood of my Blood" ahead of its Aug. 8 premiere. The show follows both Jamie and Claire's parents.
'Upload' final season gets photos, Aug. premiere date
TV // 1 day ago
'Upload' final season gets photos, Aug. premiere date
July 10 (UPI) -- The fourth and final season of science-fiction comedy series "Upload" is due on Prime Video Aug. 25, the streamer announced Thursday.
Larry David, Obamas team up for HBO sketch comedy series
TV // 1 day ago
Larry David, Obamas team up for HBO sketch comedy series
July 10 (UPI) -- HBO announced Thursday that it has ordered a new sketch comedy series from Larry David and Barack and Michelle Obama's production company, Higher Ground. David and the Obamas joked about the collaboration.
'The Office' spinoff 'The Paper' premieres Sept. 4 on Peacock
TV // 1 day ago
'The Office' spinoff 'The Paper' premieres Sept. 4 on Peacock
July 10 (UPI) -- Peacock announced a Sept. 4 premiere date for "The Paper" on Thursday. "The Paper" is a spinoff of NBC's "The Office."

Trending Stories

'Scrubs' officially returning with 3 original stars
'Scrubs' officially returning with 3 original stars
Frank travels to New Foodland in 'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' S2 trailer
Frank travels to New Foodland in 'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' S2 trailer
Larry David, Obamas team up for HBO sketch comedy series
Larry David, Obamas team up for HBO sketch comedy series
Netflix drops trailer for 'Sakamoto Days' Season 1, Part 2
Netflix drops trailer for 'Sakamoto Days' Season 1, Part 2
Art the Clown set for Universal's Halloween Horror Nights
Art the Clown set for Universal's Halloween Horror Nights

Follow Us